Injured Los Angeles Dodgers Star Still Owed $36 Million Per Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers hold the best record in Major League Baseball despite being without the services of Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow, both of whom are among the highest-paid players on the team.

Regarding Blake Snell, he has been sidelined since May as he recovers from loose bodies in his elbow. On Friday, Snell threw a 15-pitch bullpen, and the reports seemed to be positive. Coming into the 2026 season, Snell was dealing with a shoulder injury. He’s made one start this season, and then headed back to the Injured List.

The Dodgers inked Snell to a very lucrative contract, and the team still owes him a lot of money.

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Blake Snell’s Contract Details

Here is what Spotrac.com had to write about Blake Snell’s MLB contract:

“Blake Snell signed a 5 year, $182,000,000 contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, including a $52,000,000 signing bonus, $182,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $36,400,000. In 2026, Snell will earn a base salary of $26,000,000, while carrying a total salary of $27,869,485.”

Snell’s AAV sits at $36 million, and there are still four and a half years remaining on his contract. While the Dodgers aren’t technically paying Snell because he’s injured at the moment, He is still owed $36 million per season, which totals nearly $144 million over the rest of his contract.

The thing about Blake Snell’s availability with the Dodgers is that Los Angeles really just needs him to be healthy in October, and that strategy seems to be getting implicated again this year.

If Snell returns around August fully healthy, the Dodgers can give him a decent workload of starts before October rolls around, and Blake Snell was a dominant force in Los Angeles’s playoff run last season.

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Blake Snell’s MLB Career

Blake Snell is a two-time CY Young award winner who has pitched for the Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres, and Tampa Bay Rays.

With the Dodgers (in the regular season), Blake Snell has made 12 total starts over two seasons, and holds an ERA of 2.80.

The Dodgers obviously hope that they could receive a little more from Blake Snell in the regular season, but Los Angeles is a well-oiled machine, and they just haven’t needed his services as much as other clubs might if they signed a pitcher to a five-year, $180+ million contract.

As for Blake Snell’s injury status, stay updated on all the news, rumors, and updates on Heavy on Dodgers!

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