ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 06: Enrique Hernández #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a two run home run during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game three of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
If you have been a Los Angeles Dodgers fan for the past X amount of years, you are aware that Kike Hernandez has been a playoff hero on several occasions.
Well, in his first playoff at-bats this October in Game Three of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves, Hernandez made his mark known once again with a huge 2-run home run off Chris Sale.
Hernandez’s October heroics feel inevitable at this point, and if the Dodgers are facing a left-handed starter going forward, Kike will almost certainly be in the lineup.
With his fourth-inning home run on Tuesday, Kike Hernandez made a unique piece of MLB history.
TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience.
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If you have been a Los Angeles Dodgers fan for the past X amount of years, you are aware that Kike Hernandez has been a playoff hero on several occasions. Well, in his first playoff at-bats this October in Game Three of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves, Hernandez made his mark known once again […]
Kike Hernandez Making MLB History Shouldn’t Surprise Los Angeles Dodgers Fans