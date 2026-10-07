Kike Hernandez Making MLB History Shouldn’t Surprise Los Angeles Dodgers Fans

If you have been a Los Angeles Dodgers fan for the past X amount of years, you are aware that Kike Hernandez has been a playoff hero on several occasions.

Well, in his first playoff at-bats this October in Game Three of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves, Hernandez made his mark known once again with a huge 2-run home run off Chris Sale.

Hernandez’s October heroics feel inevitable at this point, and if the Dodgers are facing a left-handed starter going forward, Kike will almost certainly be in the lineup.

With his fourth-inning home run on Tuesday, Kike Hernandez made a unique piece of MLB history.

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Kike Hernandez Made MLB History with Home Run Off Chris Sale

Thanks to OptaStats for this note:

“Kiké Hernández is the only player in MLB history to have at least 10.0% of his career homers (reg & post) come in the postseason (min. 100 total homers).”

That is a pretty wild stat, and here are the official percentage numbers for Kike, as relayed by Opta:

Hernández is currently at 11.3% (17/151). The next-highest mark (min. 100 total homers) is 9.4% by Jose Altuve (28/299).

The legend of Kike Hernandez rolls along, and this piece of MLB history shouldn’t surprise any Dodgers fans, who have seen him do this over and over.

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Kike Hernandez’s Name Will Be Etched in Dodgers History Forever

Kike Hernandez has seen limited opportunities in the regular season over the past few seasons, but whenever his name is called upon in the MLB playoffs, he doesn’t miss his moment to shine.

It’s pretty remarkable what a playoff hitter he is, and his name has certainly been etched in Dodgers history for his improbable swings.

Under that post by OptaSTATS, there are a few reactions worth noting about Kike:

@The_Parent_Game: “Kiké Hernández spends 162 games making you forget he exists and then 30 seconds in October making you remember. The regular season is just his loading screen.”

@chloescoldnight: “kiké has been a playoff monster every single time he steps up and thats just facts. dodgers fans knew before the numbers did”

@smsportsguy: “Kike must be corking his bat or something. He’s a bum for 6 months every year and then becomes Mr. October.”

@allunsolicited: “Hernandez has 328 plate appearances in the playoffs which is just absurd. .486 slugging in the playoffs vs .402 regular season. One of the more remarkable baseball careers.”

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