Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Andy Pages News Before Pivotal Braves Game

If the Los Angeles Dodgers want to advance in the MLB playoffs, their hitters are going to have to get going.

Currently, the NLDS between the Braves and Dodgers is knotted 1-1, but the series is shifting to Atlanta, which may give the Braves a slight advantage.

Before the pivotal Game Three between the Dodgers and Braves, LA’s manager, Dave Roberts, announced a piece of Andy Pages lineup news.

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Andy Pages Will be in Dodgers Lineup Against Chris Sale

If you are not aware, the Atlanta Braves are throwing ace starter Chris Sale in Game Three, which means a tall task is ahead for Dodgers hitters.

Andy Pages, who has notably been struggling in the MLB playoffs over the last two years, will be in the lineup against Sale on Tuesday, per Dave Roberts.

@DodgersNation wrote: “Andy Pages will be in the Dodgers NLDS Game 3 lineup today despite his 0-for-7 start to the postseason, per Dave Roberts.”

Roberts also noted (about Pages):

“I’m going to continue to give Andy a leash. I believe in him.”

Andy Pages had a stellar regular season for the Dodgers, but a wrist injury left him sidelined for most of September, and now he’s started to struggle at the plate.

“Andy Pages in his postseason career: Began 1-for-10 (.282 OPS). *2024 NLCS Game 5: 3 hits, 2 HR. Since then: 4-for-63 (.185 OPS). Among 590 players with 80+ PA in the postseason, his .343 OPS ranks 589th”

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Quickly Looking at Andy Pages’ 2026 Campaign

Andy Pages played in 134 games for the Dodgers in the regular season. He posted a bWAR of 6.0, which is a very strong mark.

He batted .274 with 26 doubles, 23 home runs, and an OPS+ of 122 while playing a very strong defensive center field.

Pages was named to the All-Star team for the first in his career back in July, but all the regular-season awards/accolades go out the window during the MLB playoffs.