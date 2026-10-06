SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with Andy Pages #44 after scoring in the top of the fourth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on September 26, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
If the Los Angeles Dodgers want to advance in the MLB playoffs, their hitters are going to have to get going.
Currently, the NLDS between the Braves and Dodgers is knotted 1-1, but the series is shifting to Atlanta, which may give the Braves a slight advantage.
Before the pivotal Game Three between the Dodgers and Braves, LA’s manager, Dave Roberts, announced a piece of Andy Pages lineup news.
“Andy Pages in his postseason career: Began 1-for-10 (.282 OPS). *2024 NLCS Game 5: 3 hits, 2 HR. Since then: 4-for-63 (.185 OPS). Among 590 players with 80+ PA in the postseason, his .343 OPS ranks 589th”
Andy Pages played in 134 games for the Dodgers in the regular season. He posted a bWAR of 6.0, which is a very strong mark.
He batted .274 with 26 doubles, 23 home runs, and an OPS+ of 122 while playing a very strong defensive center field.
Pages was named to the All-Star team for the first in his career back in July, but all the regular-season awards/accolades go out the window during the MLB playoffs.
TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience.
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If the Los Angeles Dodgers want to advance in the MLB playoffs, their hitters are going to have to get going. Currently, the NLDS between the Braves and Dodgers is knotted 1-1, but the series is shifting to Atlanta, which may give the Braves a slight advantage. Before the pivotal Game Three between the Dodgers […]
Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Andy Pages News Before Pivotal Braves Game