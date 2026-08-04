Kyle Tucker Sends Message to Cubs Fans After Dodgers Loss

Kyle Tucker’s first game back at Wrigley Field as a Los Angeles Dodger produced two hits, loud boos and one aggressive baserunning decision that immediately became a postgame talking point.

The Dodgers lost 10-5 to the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 3, extending their losing streak to four games and dropping them to 69-44. Tucker went 2-for-3 with a walk and scored in the fourth inning, but his sixth-inning gamble stood out because of what happened next.

With Los Angeles trailing 7-4 and one out, Tucker tried to stretch a single into a double. Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki recovered and threw him out. Teoscar Hernández then launched a 443-foot home run, leaving the Dodgers down 7-5 instead of potentially bringing them within one.

Tucker Defends Aggressive Baserunning Decision

Tucker told SportsNet LA that the ball bounced directly back to Suzuki, who combined with Dansby Swanson to execute the play.

“You just try and take your chances,” Tucker said, explaining that reaching second would have put him in scoring position with one out. He did not retreat from the decision, instead crediting the Cubs for making the play.

The timing made the out look worse, but Tucker’s reasoning was understandable. Los Angeles was already chasing three runs, and Suzuki needed an accurate throw to erase him. Still, with the Dodgers struggling to build sustained rallies, the failed gamble became another example of a team hurting itself at an important moment.

Tucker also committed his third fielding error of the season during a game in which Chicago hit four home runs. The Dodgers’ problems extended far beyond one baserunning decision, but his out prevented Hernández’s blast from creating a one-run game.

Tucker Pushes Back on Cubs Fans’ Boos

Tucker was less certain when asked whether the hostile reception made sense.

“I tried my hardest last year,” Tucker said. He pointed to playing through a fractured right hand and later dealing with a left calf injury while trying to help Chicago reach the postseason.

The fuller picture supports his defense. Tucker batted .266 with 22 home runs, 73 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in 136 games for the Cubs in 2025. His production, however, fell from a .931 OPS through June to a .690 OPS afterward as the injuries disrupted his season.

Chicago had acquired him from Houston for Isaac Paredes, Hayden Wesneski and Cam Smith, then watched him leave after one season for a four-year, $240 million contract with Los Angeles. That history helps explain the resentment, even if Tucker believes his effort should not be questioned.

His Dodgers debut season has also fallen short of expectations. Tucker entered Monday batting .239 with nine homers and a .710 OPS. Monday’s two-hit performance offered encouragement, but his mistake ensured his Wrigley return would be remembered for more than an improving swing and two hits against his former team.