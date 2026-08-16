Los Angeles Dodgers’ Kyle Tucker Makes Honest Admission About Struggles During Brewers Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers made perhaps the biggest splash this past offseason by inking Kyle Tucker to a four-year, $240 million contract.

However, in his first season as a Dodger, things haven’t exactly gone as planned. Tucker could be breaking out of his season-long slump, but it’s been an underwhelming season.

On Saturday, Tucker wasn’t in the Dodgers’ lineup in their loss to the Brewers, and the reason is a bit bizarre. Despite the struggles, Kyle Tucker has been an everyday player for LA all season, but Tucker believes there is a clear home-and-away effect on his game.

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Kyle Tucker Frustrated with Playing at Home

According to manager Dave Roberts, Kyle Tucker was not in the Dodgers’ lineup on Saturday due to his frustrations with playing at home.

“Dave Roberts says Kyle Tucker’s splits at home are stark and that the Dodgers don’t have a reason behind it so he’s giving him today off. Tucker at Dodger Stadium in 2026: .192/.290/.276 Tucker on the road in 2026: .275/.371/.469”

Hmm.. Interesting; it will be very intriguing to see if he’s in the Dodgers lineup for the series finale against the Brewers, and it’s not exactly the right time to be saying that you don’t want to play in home games when the Dodgers are in a crucial stretch trying to secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

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Taking a Look at Kyle Tucker This Season

Here are Kyle Tucker’s full stats for the 2026 season:

410 at-bats, 11 home runs, .234 average, 66 runs scored, 54 RBI, 96 OPS+

Tucker’s career OPS+ is 133, and he’s a 4X MLB All-Star, so it’s definitely been an underwhelming season for Tucker, but his struggles also haven’t affected the Dodgers too much, so they are expecting him to come alive in October, which is what he’s being paid for.

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