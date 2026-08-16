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Los Angeles Dodgers’ Kyle Tucker Makes Honest Admission About Struggles During Brewers Series

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Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 14: Kyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after striking out during the eighth inning as William Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws to the mound at Dodger Stadium on August 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers made perhaps the biggest splash this past offseason by inking Kyle Tucker to a four-year, $240 million contract.

However, in his first season as a Dodger, things haven’t exactly gone as planned. Tucker could be breaking out of his season-long slump, but it’s been an underwhelming season.

On Saturday, Tucker wasn’t in the Dodgers’ lineup in their loss to the Brewers, and the reason is a bit bizarre. Despite the struggles, Kyle Tucker has been an everyday player for LA all season, but Tucker believes there is a clear home-and-away effect on his game.

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Kyle Tucker Frustrated with Playing at Home

Kansas City Royals v Los Angeles Dodgers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 11: Kyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a single against the Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium on August 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

According to manager Dave Roberts, Kyle Tucker was not in the Dodgers’ lineup on Saturday due to his frustrations with playing at home.

@DodgersNation wrote (via X.com), and included Kyle Tucker’s home-road splits:
“Dave Roberts says Kyle Tucker’s splits at home are stark and that the Dodgers don’t have a reason behind it so he’s giving him today off. Tucker at Dodger Stadium in 2026: .192/.290/.276 Tucker on the road in 2026: .275/.371/.469”
Hmm.. Interesting; it will be very intriguing to see if he’s in the Dodgers lineup for the series finale against the Brewers, and it’s not exactly the right time to be saying that you don’t want to play in home games when the Dodgers are in a crucial stretch trying to secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
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Taking a Look at Kyle Tucker This Season

Kansas City Royals v Los Angeles Dodgers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 11: Kyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws home during the tenth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Dodger Stadium on August 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Here are Kyle Tucker’s full stats for the 2026 season:

410 at-bats, 11 home runs, .234 average, 66 runs scored, 54 RBI, 96 OPS+

Tucker’s career OPS+ is 133, and he’s a 4X MLB All-Star, so it’s definitely been an underwhelming season for Tucker, but his struggles also haven’t affected the Dodgers too much, so they are expecting him to come alive in October, which is what he’s being paid for.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Los Angeles Dodgers’ Kyle Tucker Makes Honest Admission About Struggles During Brewers Series

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