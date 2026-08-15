Philadelphia Phillies’ Alec Bohm Decision Gains Attention Ahead of Twins Game

DYERSVILLE, IOWA - AUGUST 13: Alec Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after striking out in the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Field of Dreams on August 13, 2026 in Dyersville, Iowa. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
After playing in an exciting Field of Dreams game on Thursday, the Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins are resuming their three-game weekend series on Saturday evening.
The Phillies won the series opener 7-1 on Thursday and will look to win the series on Saturday.
Ahead of the Twins game, the Phillies announced an Alec Bohm decision, which seems to be getting attention across social media.
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 5: Keibert Ruiz #20 of the Washington Nationals reacts in front of Alec Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies after hitting an RBI single in the top of the first inning at Citizens Bank Park on August 5, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Here is the full Phillies batting order for 8/15, with Alec Bohm batting fifth:
Phillies 8/15 K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper RF L. Arraez 2B A. Bohm 1B E. Sosa LF B. Stott 3B J. Realmuto C D. Hill CF J. Luzardo SP
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 22: Alec Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park on July 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Caean Couto/Getty Images)
Alec Bohm is clearly a very controversial infielder on the Phillies this season, but considering Mattingly continues to run him out there every day means the team doesn’t exactly have a better option.
Across 434 at-bats this season, Bohm has a batting average of .230 with a bWAR of -1.2.
Stats are everything in baseball, and those stats aren’t great. Bohm has also added 13 home runs, 18 doubles, and an OPS+ of 75.
After playing in an exciting Field of Dreams game on Thursday, the Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins are resuming their three-game weekend series on Saturday evening.The Phillies won the series opener 7-1 on Thursday and will look to win the series on Saturday.Ahead of the Twins game, the Phillies announced an Alec Bohm decision, which […]
Philadelphia Phillies’ Alec Bohm Decision Gains Attention Ahead of Twins Game