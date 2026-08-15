Philadelphia Phillies’ Alec Bohm Decision Gains Attention Ahead of Twins Game

After playing in an exciting Field of Dreams game on Thursday, the Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins are resuming their three-game weekend series on Saturday evening.

The Phillies won the series opener 7-1 on Thursday and will look to win the series on Saturday.

Ahead of the Twins game, the Phillies announced an Alec Bohm decision, which seems to be getting attention across social media.

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Alec Bohm Batting Fifth on Saturday

Here is the full Phillies batting order for 8/15, with Alec Bohm batting fifth:

Phillies 8/15 K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper RF L. Arraez 2B A. Bohm 1B E. Sosa LF B. Stott 3B J. Realmuto C D. Hill CF J. Luzardo SP

Phillies fans seem to have mixed feelings about the lineup decision by manager Don Mattingly.

@Intimidator21 writes: “Please stop with the Alec Bohm delusion. He stinks. Period! Batting 5, what a joke.”

Alec Bohm has very notably struggled this season and will be a free agent after the season. Most Phillies fans want him gone already.

@r0naldM76: “Alec Bohm and Edmundo Sosa hitting back to back in the middle of the lineup is going to be brutal”

#Twins #Phillies @JeffKerrPHL: “Theare going with LHP Connor Prielipp tonight. Thehave Edmundo Sosa in LF and Derek Hill in CF. Alec Bohm hitting 5th with the LHP on the mound.”

Alec Bohm has always been a low-power hitter, but since his average has dropped, his overall production has dropped as well.

@cal_lugay: “No actually I am a better player than Alec Bohm”

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Taking a Look at Alec Bohm This Season

Alec Bohm is clearly a very controversial infielder on the Phillies this season, but considering Mattingly continues to run him out there every day means the team doesn’t exactly have a better option.

Across 434 at-bats this season, Bohm has a batting average of .230 with a bWAR of -1.2.

Stats are everything in baseball, and those stats aren’t great. Bohm has also added 13 home runs, 18 doubles, and an OPS+ of 75.

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