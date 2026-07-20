Dodgers Make Stance Clear on Kyle Tucker’s Struggles

Kyle Tucker has looked nothing like the superstar the Los Angeles Dodgers believed they were adding when they signed him to a four-year, $240 million contract. Despite the disappointing results, the organization is not panicking.

Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Shaikin⁠ reported on Monday that the Dodgers remain patient with Tucker because his struggles have not damaged their place in the standings. Los Angeles owns baseball’s best record after winning two of three games against the New York Yankees.

Tucker contributed little during that series, going 2-for-13 with two singles, no walks and no RBI. Through 94 games, he is batting .240 with seven home runs, 47 RBI and a .702 OPS. His 100 OPS+ rates him as exactly league average.

Those numbers would be acceptable from a role player. They are difficult to ignore from someone earning an average of $60 million per season.

Dodgers Giving Tucker Time to Respond

Shaikin wrote that Tucker’s struggles have cost the Dodgers “absolutely nothing.” A loaded lineup featuring Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Andy Pages has allowed Los Angeles to win without Tucker performing anywhere near his career level.

The depth has also protected Tucker from becoming the center of attention. He does not need to carry the Dodgers into playoff contention or serve as the face of the franchise. Ohtani already occupies that role, while Betts and Freeman have established themselves as championship leaders.

Manager Dave Roberts believes that environment has helped Tucker navigate his prolonged slump.

Roberts told Shaikin that Dodgers fans offer players more grace than supporters in some other markets, something he believes Tucker recognizes.

Roberts has also been encouraged by Tucker’s willingness to accept responsibility and continue working.

“He hasn’t run from his struggles,” Roberts said. “He’s owned it.”

Patience Will Eventually Require Production

The underlying numbers explain why the Dodgers still have concerns. Shaikin noted that Tucker’s strikeout rate has increased significantly, while his bat speed has declined slightly and his hard-contact rate has fallen more dramatically.

Tucker is also on pace to finish with career lows in home runs and OPS. His 0.9 WAR trails the 1.3 produced by Tyler Glasnow, even though the injured pitcher has appeared in only seven games.

Roberts believes Tucker’s at-bats have improved in recent weeks, even if the results have not followed. Betts also told Shaikin that he sees no specific reason to worry and pointed to the importance of being ready for October.

That is ultimately why the Dodgers can afford patience. They did not sign Tucker simply to dominate the regular season. They signed him to help win a third consecutive World Series.

Los Angeles does not need to panic in July. However, patience will matter little if Tucker remains an average hitter when the Dodgers begin facing elite pitching in October. Accountability is encouraging, but the organization eventually needs its $240 million investment to produce like a star this season.