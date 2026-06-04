Dodgers Linked to Nationals Shortstop Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers have managed to claim some of baseball’s most notable names in recent years, and there might be more to come.

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report suggests the Dodgers should take a plunge on a Washington Nationals shortstop.

CJ Abrams Linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers

If Kelly’s proposal pans out accordingly, 25-year-old CJ Abrams would make his way to California to play for the Dodgers.

As he noted, their president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman is not expected to sit back and simply watch things unfold — not with history on the line.

With this in mind, fans shouldn’t be too surprised if the ballclub ends up making a major splash. But Abrams should be one of their top considerations at this point in the season.

The young star primarily plays shortstop. However, he’s found himself around the diamond and has been just as effective. He would slide in quite well.

During his 2025 campaign with the Nationals, he slashed .257/.315/.433 with a .748 OPS and 19 home runs through 144 games.

Ahead of Washington’s three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, scheduled to commence on Friday, June 5, Abrams is slashing .288/.381/.522 with a career-high .903 OPS and 12 homers through 62 game appearances.

Picked sixth overall by the San Diego Padres in the first round of the 2019 MLB draft, it was clear early on that there was something special about Abrams. After making his debut in April 2022, his future became even more promising.

The Dodgers are in no shortage of offensive talent, but after experiencing a noticeable slump this season, bringing another slugger aboard wouldn’t be a poor decision.

Dodgers Seek Third Consecutive World Series Ring

During the offseason alone, the Dodgers signed outfielder Kyle Tucker from the Chicago Cubs to a four-year deal, right-hander Edwin Díaz of the New York Mets to a three-year deal, among a handful of other fresh faces who immediately bolstered their roster.

But chasing a third consecutive World Series title is no easy undertaking. In fact, it hasn’t been done since 2000, when the New York Yankees defeated the Mets.

The franchise has the potential to stamp its name in history this year.

Surely, signing a player as skilled as Abrams would likely provide the franchise with a boost in offensive production. Any ballclub would warmly welcome more momentum at the plate.

Combine his impressive power with the expected return of the Dodgers’ injured players, namely Tommy Edman and Teoscar Hernández, and the team could have a serious shot at reaching World Series contention once again in 2026.

They currently lead the NL West at 40-22 overall, with the Padres in second at 32-28.

Looking at the Major Leagues as a whole, Los Angeles isn’t too far behind the Atlanta Braves, who hold the helm at No. 1 with an overall record of 42-20. It’s an incredibly tight race, but the Dodgers need more momentum to edge out the Braves.