New York Mets Announce Personal Devin Williams News Before Rangers Series

The New York Mets understand they are not headed to the MLB playoffs, but they still have a few more tries at playing spoiler this week when they open a series with the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers are still trying to clinch a playoff berth, and preferably the AL West at the same time.

However, speaking to the Mets, this is their chance to directly ruin another team’s season.

And New York won’t be able to do so in the last weekend of the season against the Nationals.

Anyway, on the Mets’ off day, the team’s social media account made a notable Devin Williams announcement.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Mets Trade Pitch Offloads Mark Vientos to Pirates

It’s Devin Williams’ Birthday Today!!

On Monday, September 21, New York Mets pitcher Devin Williams turned 32 years young!

The New York Mets X account made the following post:

Here are some reactions from the Mets faithful:

@Mom921: “I share my Birthday with Devin Williams. Happy Birthday, Devin!”

@MichaelTConte: “ Happy birthday, better luck next season” Happy birthday, better luck next season”

Devin Williams signed a three-year contract extension in the offseason with the Mets, and it’s his first season with the team.

Once one of MLB’s most dominant relievers, Williams hasn’t had the best past couple of seasons.

@DavidLe65060927: “Happy Birthday Devin. Good luck in 2027.”

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Issued Major Aaron Judge Warning Amid Injury

Inside Devin Williams’ 2026 Season + MLB Career

Devin Williams has an ERA of 4.66 this season over just 38.2 innings.

His 16 saves and 51 strikeouts are both really good marks, but Devin Williams blew a lot of games early in the season, which led to the Mets being so far behind in the playoff race.

Bottom line, if New York is going to make the playoffs next season, Williams will have to be better in the later innings.

As for his MLB career, he’s a 2X MLB All-Star with 102 saves in 350 appearances.

He spent the first six years of his career before joining the New York Yankees in 2025 and then signing with the Mets this season.

Across those 350 appearances (336.1 IP), Williams holds a career ERA of 2.70 with 516 strikeouts.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Face Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Rays Series