Toronto Blue Jays Officially Let Go of 12-Year MLB Veteran During Orioles Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently taking part in their most important series this year against the Baltimore Orioles.

If Toronto wants any chance of making the MLB playoffs, it will need to basically win out and then hope for help from other teams around the league.

During the Orioles series, a recently cut pitcher (Michael Lorenzen) made a decision about his future with the organization.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Mets Announce Personal Devin Williams News Before Rangers Series

Michael Lorenzen Hits Open Market

On Monday, September 21, Michael Lorenzen decided to test his luck with free agency.

After being outrighted to the minors, Lorenzen declined the outright assignment to AAA and is now a free agent. Being an MLB veteran of 12 years, Lorenzen enjoys the luxury of being able to decide on his future.

It will be interesting to see if Lorenzen latches on with another team, especially considering he’s had a poor season statistically.

In just 11.2 IP with the Blue Jays, Lorenzen allowed 11 earned runs (four home runs).

For the entire 2026 season, he carries an ERA of 7.21 across 127.1 innings. He previously pitched with the Colorado Rockies, which didn’t help with his ERA.

The former All-Star pitcher has had issues with keeping the ball in the yard and issuing free passes this season.

As for Lorenzen’s personal decision, it makes sense to test free agency instead of reporting to the minors as a 34-year-old pitcher.

More MLB on Heavy: Toronto Blue Jays Announce Kazuma Okamoto Demotion Before Crucial Orioles Series

Michael Lorenzen’s Last Few Years at a Glance

Just a few seasons ago, Michael Lorenzen was an All-Star pitcher with the Detroit Tigers.

He has played with six different MLB teams since the 2023 season began.

All in all, Michael Lorenzen has pitched for eight different MLB teams across 12 years. He holds a career pitching record of 57-68 (8.4 bWAR) with an ERA of 4.44 over 1123.2 total IP and 916 strikeouts.

Speaking back to when the Blue Jays decided to bring him in, according to his transactions tracker, Toronto signed him at the end of August after he was released by the Colorado Rockies.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Issued Major Aaron Judge Warning Amid Injury