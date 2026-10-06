Los Angeles Dodgers Dealt Sad News on Former GM Who Passed Away on 91st Birthday

During the Los Angeles Dodgers NLDS matchup with the Atlanta Braves, the organization was dealt some very sad news regarding a former General Manager, who passed away on Monday, October 5.

The former GM was Fred Claire, who served in a variety of roles with the Los Angeles Dodgers from 1969 to 1998.

He held the GM role from 1987 to 1998.

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Sad Reactions to Fred Claire Passing Away

Here are some reactions from across the Los Angeles Dodgers social media landscape after the sad news was revealed that Fred Claire has passed away.

Learned that former Dodgers GM Fred Claire passed away today on his 91st birthday. The news was shared by former Dodger broadcaster Ross Porter. Fred was the first -Dodgers- person I interviewed as I was getting into this and he was always open, honest, and a wealth of knowledge.

Claire had a lot to do with the construction of the Dodgers’ 1988 World Series victory.

@latsondheimer: “Former Dodgers public relations executive and general manager Fred Claire passed away at his home on Monday night. He turned 91 on Monday. Good man. RIP”

“Really sad to learn of Fred Claire’s passing, another fascinating baseball man. Did you know Fred is the guy who coined the phrase, “Dodger Blue?” He also was the one responsible for “Rick Monday, you made a great play” being on the scoreboard after Monday saved the flag.”

Perhaps the current Los Angeles Dodgers team can find some extra motivation during their series with the Atlanta Braves in honor of a legend within their organization.

More on Fred Claire’s Legacy with the Dodgers

Fred Claire had been battling cancer, which is what caused his death at the age of 91.

SI.com’s J.P. Hoornstra provided some insight about Fred Claire’s impact on the Dodgers in 1988:

“In January 1988, the Los Angeles Dodgers aggressively outbid the Detroit Tigers to sign free agent Kirk Gibson. It was a different era. The Dodgers had missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, and had not won a World Series in six years. Gibson starred on the Tigers team that won the 1984 World Series, but had trouble staying healthy in the years since. What happened next is the substance of franchise lore. Gibson fashioned the best season of his career, winning the National League MVP award and leading the Dodgers to a dramatic World Series victory over the Oakland A’s.”

Here is Dodgers broadcaster Ross Porter’s message announcing the death of Fred Claire:

“Fred has been described as the most honest and integrity-driven sports executive in his 12-year stint as Dodger general manager,” Porter wrote. “I will always be grateful to Fred for initiating my 28 wonderful years with the Dodgers and always being a loyal friend of my family, but also for being one of the finest men I’ve ever known. He chose to focus on the good.”

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