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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Multi-Year Partnership with Trading Company Kalshi

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: A general view of newly added Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium signage before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

As of August 25, the Los Angeles Dodgers and popular trading company Kalshi are officially partners.

MLB.com announced a press release about the recent news, which will surely draw a reaction from the baseball world. Here is what MLB.com wrote about Kalshi and the company being the first federally regulated exchange in the U.S.:

“This collaboration will display Kalshi-branded LED signage around Dodger Stadium. In addition, the partnership grants naming rights for the stadium’s Gold Glove Bar, which will now be known as the Kalshi 435 Club, referring to how far a home run ball would travel to land at the front door of the club. Fans will have access to Dodger-specific offers in the Kalshi app and exclusive on-site activations throughout the season in Centerfield Plaza.”

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GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 14: Shohei Ohtani poses for a photo with Owner and Chairman Mark Walter at Dodger Stadium on December 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Lorenzo Sciarrino, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships made the following statement about the new multi-year deal:

“The Dodgers are always looking for innovative ways to connect with our fans, and Kalshi represents an exciting new category.”

“We’re thrilled to begin this partnership and look forward to introducing new experiences that bring our fans even closer to the game.”

While Kalshi is essentially a legalized betting company, it’s a growing trend across professional sports organizations to partner with lucrative ‘prediction market’ companies like Kalshi, PolyMarket, PrizePicks, etc.

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The Dodgers actually weren’t the only team in MLB to strike a deal with Kalshi, either, as others like the Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants, and San Diego Padres all announced multi-year deals.

The team will have the option to offer ‘club-specific’ promotions in the Kalshi app for fans to use while at the games.

There are also reports that Kalshi is targeting a league-wide deal with MLB.

It will be interesting to see how this partnership plays out between Major League Baseball and the teams that have partnered with Kalshi.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Multi-Year Partnership with Trading Company Kalshi

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