MLB’s hot stove season is finally starting to get going, with trades and signings transpiring across the league.

For the Los Angeles Dodgers, they aren’t necessarily expected to make a plethora of moves, but they remain engaged in the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes and perhaps will acquire a reliever or two after Evan Phillips departed via free agency.

This past week has been very busy in regard to the transactions wire, and on Tuesday, November 17, the Dodgers announced the release of three minor-league players from their organization.

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Dodgers Quietly Released 3 Players

According to the Dodgers’ minor-league transactions tracker, 3 players have been released from their organization.

MiLB.com wrote (on 11/17):

“Oklahoma City Comets released 2B Austin Gauthier.”

“Tulsa Drillers released 2B Taylor Young.”

“Tulsa Drillers released C Griffin Lockwood-Powell.”

The announcement of these three players being released comes just a day after the Dodgers made a handful of other notable roster moves, which included the DFA of players Jake Cousins and Christian Cairo, as well as four players being selected to the 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 draft.

Speaking to Taylor Young, Griffin Lockwood-Powell, and Austin Gauthier, they now immediately become free agents and can sign with any MLB team that will welcome their services.

Neither Taylor Young, Griffin Lockwood-Powell, nor Austin Gauthier has made their MLB debuts, and they are considered organizational depth pieces, but depth pieces no longer, at least for the Dodgers.

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