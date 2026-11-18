Earlier this November, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost free-agent reliever Evan Phillips to another NL club, the Atlanta Braves.

He signed a three-year, $35 million contract to join Atlanta and end his six-year run with the Dodgers.

After revealing that it was a very difficult to leave the Dodgers, LA’s social media account sent out a quick post to bid farewell to the 2024 World Series champion pitcher.

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Dodgers Send Out ‘Thank You’ Post for Evan Phillips

Now that the deal is officially official, the Dodgers’ X account was granted permission to send out an appreciation post for Evan Phillips.

It reads:

“Thank you Evan for your contributions in bringing back-to-back World Series Championships to LA. Your impact on the field and in the community will be missed. Best of luck in Atlanta!”

https://twitter.com/Dodgers/status/2123116495404429697

After battling Tommy John Surgery in 2025, Phillips returned to the Dodgers in 2026, and posted pretty strong regular-season numbers, which led to a 10+ million AAV deal with the Braves, and now he will immediately slot in as a high-leverage arm for Atlanta.

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Quickly Looking at Evan Phillips Tenure with the Dodgers

Evan Phillips, 32, joined the Los Angeles Dodgers in the middle of the 2021 season.

He then burst onto the scene in 2022 and 2023, with two very strong seasons.

Across 221 total innings (232 games pitched), Phillips held an ERA of 2.36 in a Dodgers uniform, with 46 saves and 254 strikeouts.

His ERA+ with the Dodgers was 176, which is 76% better than the league average, so yeah, he was a dominant reliever with the Dodgers.

Before pitching with the Dodgers, Phillips was somewhat of a journeyman reliever.

He had a very brief stint with the Braves in 2018, and now rejoins Atlanta for the foreseeable future.

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