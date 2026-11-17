On Tuesday, November 17, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced a handful of roster moves.

It’s been an active day across MLB in terms of roster transactions, as teams are attempting to protect players from the Rule 5 Draft.

The Dodgers X account wrote:

“The Dodgers added RHP Christian Zazueta and LHPs Jackson Ferris, Adam Serwinowski and Luke Fox to the 40-man roster. In order to make room, the Dodgers designated RHP Jake Cousins and IF Christian Cairo for assignment.”

In this piece, we’ll be focusing on the bottom two moves, with Jake Cousins and Christian Cairo being cut from the 40-man roster.

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Taking a Closer Look at Jake Cousins and Christian Cairo

It’s no surprise that both Jake Cousins and Christian Cairo have been removed from the 40-man roster, as neither player is considered to be a future piece for the Dodgers, while the rest of the names in the roster transactions are prospects.

Jake Cousins is a 4-year MLB veteran.

He actually has very solid numbers in MLB, boasting an ERA of 2.78 over 90.2 innings.

Cousins last pitched with the New York Yankees in 2024 and spent three years with the Milwaukee Brewers before his stint in the Bronx.

As for Christian Cairo, he was a recent waiver claim after the New York Mets decided to cut ties with him. Cairo’s roster spot was always in jeopardy. The Dodgers’ front office must have decided this week that they value one of Zazueta, Ferris, Serwinowski, or Fox more than Cairo, as all four of those players are now protected, while it’s plausible that the Dodgers can bring back Cairo later this offseason as organizational depth.

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More Los Angeles Dodgers News

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a few minor moves this offseason, but no big splashes yet.

LA continues to be linked to Tarik Skubal, but with Evan Phillips already departing in free agency, it will be interesting to see if the Dodgers now partially turn their attention to the reliever market, especially if they are unable to retain Alex Vesia.

However, it’s always important to note that the Dodgers have one of the most complete rosters in MLB, so it’s hard to imagine they will make several big signings, as most of their core players are already under long-term deals.

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