Hi, Subscriber

Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Roki Sasaki Update During Reds Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs
Getty
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 05: Roki Sasaki #11 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-3 on Monday night in their series opener, winning their fifth straight game.

Prior to that game, however, much of the attention centered on Shohei Ohtani returning to the lineup after missing the previous four games. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts also provided a major update on right-handed pitcher Roki Sasaki.

Dodgers Announce Sasaki Update

Sasaki landed on the IL with a finger blister Aug. 27. It may not sound like a major issue to the average fan, but a blister on a pitcher’s throwing hand can become a serious problem until it fully heals. It now appears the young Dodgers star is getting close to a return.

He threw his second bullpen session Monday, and Roberts revealed that he’ll throw one more before potentially facing live hitters. If everything goes well, Sasaki could return without needing a rehab assignment.

“We haven’t set a date, but everything he’s done up to this point — he’s close to coming back,” Roberts said.

Sasaki’s 2026 Campaign

In his second MLB season, Sasaki has battled some ups and downs. However, he started to find his rhythm on the mound after the All-Star break before landing on the IL.

On the year, Sasaki has gone 5-5 with a 4.60 ERA across 23 starts. He’s struck out 117 batters and posted a 1.33 WHIP over 119.1 innings.

Dodgers’ Current Starting Rotation

With Ohtani likely not returning to pitching anytime soon — another update Roberts gave before the game — Sasaki will become even more important down the stretch for the Dodgers’ rotation.

While he could still serve as a featured starter in the playoffs, he may also need to step into some high-leverage situations.

Without Ohtani, the team still boasts Tarik Skubal, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto as its top four starters, which is as strong as any rotation in the league.

Other notable pieces include Sasaki and Justin Wrobleski, while Eric Lauer and Emmet Sheehan could also play key roles down the stretch and into the postseason.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

0 Comments

Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Roki Sasaki Update During Reds Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x