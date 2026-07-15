Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Announced Shohei Ohtani Status for Yankees Series

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani did not play in the 2026 MLB All-Star game due to a lingering knee issue, which has drawn some question marks to his health status for the remainder of the regular season, but it really appears to just be a precautionary measure, as Ohtani might have just needed a few days away from baseball activities.

During the All-Star game festivities on Monday and Tuesday, Shohei Ohtani’s status ahead of the Dodgers series against the New York Yankees was revealed. And yes, the Dodgers open up the back half of their 2026 season by going to New York to face the Yankees in what should be a very entertaining series.

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Shohei Ohtani’s Status for Yankees Series Revealed

Per manager Dave Roberts, Shohei Ohtani is good to go for the Dodgers series opener against the New York Yankees on Friday evening.

Apparently, Shohei Ohtani had to have some fluid removed from his knee, but it’s not seed as a big issue, and he will be in the lineup for the Dodgers-Yankees series, as reported by the Associated Press:

“Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Ohtani had the procedure to relieve irritation and the four-time MVP was taking a few days of vacation before the season’s second half. Roberts said the two-way star did not receive an injection.”

“He’s going to be in the lineup,” said Roberts.

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Shohei Ohtani’s Superstardom Has Been on Full Display This Season

This story isn’t nearly as big as the media has made it out to be.

Shohei Ohtani is the best baseball player on the planet, and the guy just needs a few days off.

Of course, it’s disappointing that he had to miss the Midsummer Classic, but the Los Angeles Dodgers and their coaching staff are more concerned about their upcoming Pennant chase.

Perhaps Ohtani doesn’t return to pitching for a little while, but his impact with the bat is enough for this Dodgers team.

Shohei is batting .293 this season with 22 home runs, 58 RBIs, and a monster OPS+ of 161. He remains MLB’s biggest star, and the most important piece of the puzzle to his stardom is obviously his health and being able to display his unicorn powers on a nightly basis.

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