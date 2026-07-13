New York Yankees Delivered Discouraging News on Potential Trade Target After Scott Boras Comment

The New York Yankees, as they always are, figure to be strong players this trade cycle and have continuously been linked to all the top names on the market.

With the San Francisco Giants being potential sellers this August, several of their top players have been featured in trade rumors, featuring (but not limited to) Matt Chapman, Luis Arraez, Robbie Ray, and Jung Hoo Lee.

Recently, Chapman’s agent, Scott Boras, commented on his upcoming trade status.

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Scott Boras Notes No Trade Discussions Have Taken Place Regaring Matt Chapman

@TheSanFranciscoStandard reporter John Shea recently spoke with Matt Chapman’s agent, Scott Boras, about his no-trade clause and if any trade talks have transpired:

@JohnSheaHey wrote (via X.com) on July 13:

“Asked Scott Boras, agent for Matt Chapman, who has no-trade contract with Giants, the chances of him being traded: “I would say that it’s not something on the radar.” Hasn’t been discussed, either, he said.”

While the Yankees hadn’t been directly linked to Matt Chapman, you could definitely consider him a potential top trade target on their radar. The Yankees may need to upgrade on the left side of the infield, and Chapman stood out as a good option to also help balance the Yankees’ order out with another right-handed bat. If Chapman were to be traded, New York would be one of the only teams that could realistically afford the All-Star infielder.

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Matt Chapman’s Performance This Season

Matt Chapman’s stats certainly wouldn’t blow anyone out of the water, but the fact that the Yankees have received so little from third baseman Ryan McMahon is what made him an attractive trade candidate.

However, coming straight from a source that knows that Chapman wants (Scott Boras), it’s fair to assume he’s likely not being moved this season.

Chapman is currently under a six-year, $151 million contract. He’s batting .235 this season with seven home runs, 17 doubles, and 72 total hits.

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