The Los Angeles Dodgers have a major decision on their hands regarding free-agent pitcher Alex Vesia.

After losing Evan Phillips to the Atlanta Braves earlier this month, all eyes turn towards retaining Vesia, and if LA can’t, the front office will have to pivot to trying to acquire other arms on the open market.

On Thursday, November 19, a report surfaced that indicated part of Vesia’s free-agent demands.

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Ex-Dodgers Pitcher Alex Vesia Seeking 3-Year Deal

Alex Vesia is seeking a 3-year contract in free agency, reports ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco quickly hit the news, and wrote (about Vesia):

“The 30-year-old Vesia (31 in April) was a productive leverage piece for the Dodgers for the last six seasons. He posted a 3.02 earned run average or lower in five of those years. Vesia routinely punches out upwards of 30% of opposing hitters with huge swing-and-miss rates. He’s never been more than a fill-in closer, tallying 16 scattered saves over his career, but has recorded 20+ holds in each of the last two years. He has added 22 2/3 frames of four-run ball in the postseason as a key leverage piece for annually competitive L.A. teams.”

Vesia is coming off a very solid 2026 campaign with the Dodgers, as he boasted an ERA of 2.64 over 72 games pitched.

It makes sense why Vesia wants a 3-year deal, as his former teammate Evan Phillips just got a three-year, $35 million pact with the Braves, and Vesia has been more effective than Vesia in the last two years, at least.

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Taking a Quick Look at Vesia’s Tenure with the Dodgers

Alex Vesia has been one of the Dodgers’ best and most durable southpaw relievers for the past six seasons.

He joined LA before the 2021 season, and across 367 appearances with the organization, he’s logged an ERA of 2.66 (438 strikeouts).

Vesia has also been a key member of the Dodgers’ 2024 and 2025 World Series teams.

Given the latest report, it’s fair to assume that Vesia is on the cusp of signing with a team, as he would likely try to get a deal done before the looming MLB lockout.