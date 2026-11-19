There has been some early chatter this offseason that the Los Angeles Dodgers could look to trade All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.
The rumors have basis because the Dodgers have top prospect Josue De Paula waiting in the wings, and Hernandez’s defense has slipped, which has become ignorable, paired with the fact that he’s entering the last year of a 3-year, $66 million contract.
Per a recent trade rumors piece by BR.com, Hernandez is named as the Dodgers’ ‘most likely’ player to be traded this offseason.
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Should the Dodgers Trade Teoscar Hernandez?
BR.com’s Tim Kelly wrote (about Hernandez as an MLB trade candidate):
“The Dodgers moved Teoscar Hernández from right to left field this past season. He responded by posting minus-six defensive runs saved and minus-six outs above average. At this stage of his career, it’s clear he should be a DH and/or first baseman, neither of which the Dodgers can accommodate. Hernández is due to make $17.34 million in the final guaranteed year of his contract. The Dodgers will likely have to pay down a portion of that, but Hernández has a track record of big hits and still hit .303 with a .907 OPS against lefties this past year. The 34-year-old will draw interest.”
So, should the Dodgers trade Teoscar? Well, it depends on what they could get in return.
LA already has one of the most complete rosters in baseball, so it’s hard to think about something they actually need in return for the 3X All-Star outfielder in Teoscar Hernandez.
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Is Teoscar Hernandez Worth Trading?
The Los Angeles Dodgers have stars up and down their lineup, so yes, trading Teoscar Hernandez may not put much of a dent in their future plans.
However, that being said, Teoscar has been such a clutch hitter for LA, and despite the defensive woes, he’s also been pretty durable in terms of playing every day.
Since joining LA before the 2024 season, Hernandez has played in 413 of a possible 486 games.
He also has 74 home runs and 79 doubles in that time frame, along with countless postseason moments.
Either way, it will be interesting to see if there are actually any real reports that surface regarding Teo’s trade status, and if any real suitors emerge.
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