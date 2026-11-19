There has been some early chatter this offseason that the Los Angeles Dodgers could look to trade All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.

The rumors have basis because the Dodgers have top prospect Josue De Paula waiting in the wings, and Hernandez’s defense has slipped, which has become ignorable, paired with the fact that he’s entering the last year of a 3-year, $66 million contract.

Per a recent trade rumors piece by BR.com, Hernandez is named as the Dodgers’ ‘most likely’ player to be traded this offseason.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves’ $75 Million All-Star Quickly Emerges As MLB Trade Candidate

Should the Dodgers Trade Teoscar Hernandez?

BR.com’s Tim Kelly wrote (about Hernandez as an MLB trade candidate):