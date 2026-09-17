Los Angeles Dodgers Dealt Positive Shohei Ohtani News During Reds Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been without their superstar slugger Shohei Ohtani over the past week, as he had to be placed on the Injured List due to several lingering injuries.

However, during the Dodgers’ current series with the Cincinnati Reds, LA was dealt a positive development in Shohei Ohtani’s recovery.

If LA wins over the Reds on Thursday afternoon, it will clinch the NL West for the 13th time in the past 14 seasons.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Announce 2 Roster Moves Before Reds Game

Dodgers Reporter Reveals Shohei Ohtani Injury Update

Los Angeles Dodgers reporter Jack Harris revealed the latest round of team injury updates, and it was a shock to see Ohtani’s name mentioned.

@ByJackHarris wrote (via X.com):

Dodgers roster updates from Dave Roberts: — Edwin Díaz will be active tomorrow. Had a more encouraging outing in OKC yesterday — Andy Pages is “very likely” to be activated on upcoming homestand — Shohei Ohtani is progressing to coach pitch. Reg season return remains possible

Ohtani would be eligible to return from the IL with just a few games left in the season.

It could be a smart move to try and give Ohtani a few at-bats before October rolls along, when the Dodgers will try to claim their third consecutive Fall Classic victory.

More MLB on Heavy: Blake Snell’s Latest Injury Comments Should Not Faze Los Angeles Dodgers Fans