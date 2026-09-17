LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 6: Bobby Miller #28 of the Los Angeles Dodgers delivers to the plate in the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium on September 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience.
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The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to conclude their four-game series with the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday afternoon. If LA loses the matinee showdown on Thursday, it will be a split series. Before the Reds series finale, the Dodgers announce two notable roster moves. More MLB on Heavy: Blake Snell’s Latest Injury Comments Should Not […]
Los Angeles Dodgers Announce 2 Roster Moves Before Reds Game