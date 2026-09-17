Los Angeles Dodgers Announce 2 Roster Moves Before Reds Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to conclude their four-game series with the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday afternoon.

If LA loses the matinee showdown on Thursday, it will be a split series.

Before the Reds series finale, the Dodgers announce two notable roster moves.

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Dodgers Recall Landon Knack; Option Bobby Miller

The Los Angeles Dodgers are making a tweak regarding their pitching staff in a pair of roster moves during their series with the Reds.

It’s very possible that Landon Knack is just up for one game, as the Dodgers are going with a bullpen game (with Justin Wrobleski starting) on Thursday afternoon.

Bobby Miller heads back down to the minors in the roster move. He pitched two games for the Dodgers while being with the MLB club and has allowed a few runs over 5.1 IP with three strikeouts.

As for Landon Knack, he has pitched 7.2 innings this season for LA and carries an ERA of 5.87 with six strikeouts.

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Taking a Look at the Los Angeles Dodgers Right Now…

The Los Angeles Dodgers are primed to win the NL West, as their magic number sits at just one game, and they can take the division with a win over the Reds.

Aside from the clinching scenario, LA is 92-60 and looks to be in good shape to earn the No. 2 seed in the NL.

Earning a top-two seed in the NL is extremely important, as it would allow the Dodgers to bypass the NL Wild Card round, which is a best-of-three series.

And remember, LA is going for a three-peat.

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