Los Angeles Dodgers Demote 6-Foot-10 Pitcher Before Braves Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are riding a six-game winning streak into Tuesday night’s series against the Atlanta Braves.

Ahead of the matchup, the Dodgers officially activated star pitcher Tyler Glasnow from the injured list, setting him up to start the series opener.

Glasnow has been sidelined since May with a back injury. With his return, the Dodgers needed to clear a spot on their roster.

Dodgers Demote 6-Foot-10 Reliever

The Dodgers optioned 6-foot-10 right-handed pitcher Paul Gervase to Triple-A Oklahoma City to make room for Glasnow.

“The Dodgers have activated RHP Tyler Glasnow from the injured list and optioned RHP Paul Gervase,” the team posted on X.

The Dodgers have activated RHP Tyler Glasnow from the injured list and optioned RHP Paul Gervase. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 25, 2026

Gervase’s 2026 Season

Gervase has moved between the Dodgers and Triple-A several times this season. The Dodgers recalled him on Aug. 21, but he didn’t make an appearance before the team optioned him back to Triple-A on Tuesday.

At the big league level, Gervase has logged 7.2 innings in relief and posted a 2.35 ERA across four appearances. He has recorded eight strikeouts, five walks and a 1.57 WHIP.

In the minors, Gervase has appeared in 31 games and posted a 2-0 record with a 4.86 ERA across 37 innings. He has also recorded 46 strikeouts and 31 walks.

Dodgers Right Now

Glasnow now joins a rotation that has nearly returned to full strength, with Shohei Ohtani still sidelined from pitching and Justin Wrobleski recently landing on the IL.

He’ll join Tarik Skubal, Blake Snell and Yoshinobu Yamamoto at the top of the rotation, while Roki Sasaki and Eric Lauer round out the back end.

L.A. enters its series against the Braves with an 80-51 record, trailing only the Milwaukee Brewers for the best record in both the National League and MLB.