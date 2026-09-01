Los Angeles Dodgers Fans React to Alex Freeland Decision Before Cardinals Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a new series this week against the St. Louis Cardinals, and considering the rosters have officially expanded, the Dodgers will be adding two new players to the fold on Tuesday.

It had already been reported that Will Smith will be activated on Tuesday, but reports surfaced on Tuesday that the Dodgers will be calling up infielder Alex Freeland.

@FabianArdaya wrote: “The Dodgers are calling up Alex Freeland as part of their September roster expansion, sources tell The Athletic.”

Dodgers fans across the social media landscape are a little bit puzzled by the decision.

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Los Angeles Dodgers to Promote Alex Freeland

Alex Freeland has played with the Dodgers for parts of the last two seasons, and he saw a good amount of playing time earlier in the season due to Tommy Edman’s injury.

Once Edman was reinstated, Freeland was demoted to the minors.

Under that X post by Ardaya, Los Angeles Dodgers fans are expressing their opinion about the looming roster move:

@RayLokar wrote: “Let’s tell it like it really is. Freeland is replacing Alec Thomas because Edman is moving to Centerfield. I still would have preferred a young outfielder to give Teo and Tucker time off to figure things the f*** out”

@qrusher14242: “Wow ok guess they really don’t wanna improve much. Strange call up for sure, he has not been good last few months”

It will be interesting to see what other roster moves the Dodgers make once the Will Smith and Freeland announcements are made. They don’t technically have to do anything else, but there’s a chance that either Alek Thomas or Ben Rortvedt will be optioned to the minors, while LA may want to add another pitcher to the fold.

@wtfpeople215: “Not Tibbs, not De Paula, not Sirota, not even Kim, who may be helpful as a pince-runner. Another 2nd baseman.”

@Socalfan73: “That is TERRIBLE TERRIBLE move YOU CALL UP TIBBS WHO I BELIEVE CAN HELP THIS STRUGGLING OFFENSE FREELAND WE KNOW DOES NOTHING”

Looking at Alex Freeland This Season

Alex Freeland has played 72 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season.

He’s batting .231 across 195 at-bats with three home runs, 19 RBI, and an OPS+ of 75. He’s still just 25 years old, so Freeland has plenty of time to develop, but Dodgers fans can be a bit impatient at times.

Freeland has also added 45 hits and 24 runs scored to the Dodgers’ offense in 2026.

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