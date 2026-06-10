Los Angeles Dodgers Hit with Major Will Smith News During Pirates Series

As the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates this week, they remain with Will Smith, who is dealing with neck soreness. Luckily for the Dodgers, Dalton Rushing has been a capable backup catcher for LA, and he will remain behind the plate in game two against Pittsburgh. The Dodgers romped the Pirates 12-3 in the first game of the series, and hold an 8.5 game lead in the National League West.

Before the Pirates game on Wednesday, reports are starting to surface that Will Smith could be heading to the IL very shortly.

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Will Smith Likely Headed to IL.

Will Smith, per reports, will likely require an IL stint.

CBSSports wrote (on 6/10): “Roberts acknowledged that the three-time All-Star is progressing, but Smith — who will be out of the lineup Wednesday for a fourth straight game — has missed enough time at this point that he’ll require a ramp-up period before returning to action, per Jack Harris of the California Post. Dalton Rushing will step in as the Dodgers’ top backstop for the duration of Smith’s absence, and Los Angeles will likely call up Chuckie Robinson or Eliezer Alfonzo from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Thursday’s series finale in Pittsburgh to serve as Rushing’s understudy.”

Maddie Lee of the LA Times also noted:

Though Will Smith (neck) is progressing, Dave Roberts said an IL stint is “most likely.” “We’ll have to make that decision at some point in time tonight after the game.”

The Dodgers play at 6:40 p.m. EST on Wednesday because of the East Coast swing, so look out for that official announcement after the game by Dave Roberts.

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Dodgers’ Will Smith This Season…

Will Smith has played in 52 games this season, but has been sidelined since June 6. That’s likely the day his presumed IL stint will be retroactive to.

Over those 52 games in 2026, Smith carries a batting average of .249 with six home runs, 23 RBI, and 43 hits. He’s battled a couple of injuries, which has led to more playing time for Dalton Rushing, who has been productive this season in Smith’s spot.

Will Smith has so many memorable moments with the Dodgers, but perhaps none bigger than the 2025 World Series Game 7 blast against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The hope for the Dodgers is that this isn’t a super serious neck issue, and Will Smith can return to the lineup soon.

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