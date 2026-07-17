Los Angeles Dodgers Injured Star Still Owed $36 Million Per Year

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently on cruise control in the National League (and NL West). It’s looking increasingly hard with every passing day for another MLB team to topple the reigning, defending World Series champions.

Now that the All-Star game has passed, it’s time to revisit when the Dodgers will return the services of two strong starters, Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow, and it’s also worth mentioning that despite not really pitching in the regular season, Blake Snell is still getting paid a ton of money by the Dodgers organization.

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Blake Snell Still Owed $36 Million Per Season

Blake Snell signed a five-year, $182 million contract to stay in Los Angeles long-term. Since signing that deal, he’s been MIA from the Dodgers rotation. Here is what Spotrac.com wrote (about the contract):

“Blake Snell signed a 5 year, $182,000,000 contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, including $52,000,000 signing bonus, $182,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $36,400,000. In 2026, Snell will earn a base salary of $26,000,000, while carrying a total salary of $27,869,485.”

If you take that $36 million per season and multiply it by the remaining years on his deal, Snell is owed around $120 million still.

As for his injury right now, Snell is still sidelined with an elbow issue, but could be set for a rehab stint soon.

He began the season on the IL with a shoulder injury, returned to the rotation (briefly), then went right back on the shelf.

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Blake Snell with the Dodgers

It was likely a very easy decision for the Dodgers front office to ink Snell to such a lucrative deal before the 2025 season.

However, since then, he’s made just 12 regular-season starts, including just one outing this season. Of course, being the dominant starter he is, Snell has found success in a Dodgers uniform while he’s on the mound.

Over 64.1 innings pitched with the Dodgers, he’s posted an ERA of 2.80 with 77 strikeouts.

The contract won’t be looked at as an issue if Snell returns for October and helps the Dodgers make another deep playoff run.

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