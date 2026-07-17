Milwaukee Brewers Player Officially Elects MLB Free Agency Before Marlins Series

The Milwaukee Brewers, much like the rest of Major League Baseball, will begin the second half of their series on Friday. The Brewers are set to open up a three-game weekend series with the Miami Marlins.

Before the Marlins series, a recently cut player made a roster decision on his future with the organization.

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Recent Brewers Player Greg Jones Elects Free Agency

Per his transactions tracker, Milwaukee Brewers utility man is now officially an MLB free agent after being cut by the team earlier this week.

He is now eligible to sign with any MLB team.

Jones, 28, has played in parts of three MLB seasons (all very brief stints), but his most opportunties with a single team came with the Brewers this season.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco wrote (on July 16):

“A former first-round pick by the Rays, Jones has played for five organizations over a seven-year professional career. He’s a fantastic runner but has struck out too often to carve out an extended big league landing spot. The UNC-Wilmington product has fanned in more than a third of his plate appearances in his minor league career. He struck out at a 29% clip in 40 games for Triple-A Nashville this year, though he turned in a strong .289/.423/.380 batting line across 149 plate appearances despite the whiffs. He stole 21 bases in 25 attempts.”

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Greg Jones with the Brewers This Season

As noted, it has been a brief stint in the Majors for Greg Jones this season.

Across just 12 games (23 at-bats), Jones recorded just two hits (.087 batting average). He struck out 10 times.

In 30 total ABs in this big league career, Greg Jones has a batting average of .100 with one home run and just three hits.

It will be interesting to see what’s next for Jones, and if a reunion deal between his reps and the Brewers is in the near future, but within that small sample size, it’s easy to tell his approach at the plate could use some work.

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