Los Angeles Dodgers Announced Kris Bubic Update During Cardinals Series

Los Angeles Dodgers fans, did you remember that the organization traded for southpaw pitcher Kris Bubic before the MLB trade deadline?

It was somewhat of a surprise move across the league because Bubic has been injured for much of the season, but while the Dodgers are taking on the St. Louis Cardinals in a new series this week, the team announced a notable update on Bubic.

*The Dodgers lost their series opener to the Cardinals on Tuesday evening.

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Kris Bubic Began Rehab Assignment on Tuesday, September 1

According to his transactions tracker, southpaw pitcher Kris Bubic began a rehab assignment on Tuesday, September 1.

Here are some reactions to his first outing with AAA Oklahoma City:

@azfreedman: “A nice opening salvo by Kris Bubic in the first game of his rehab assignment and first official game in the #Dodgers organization. Went strikeout-strikeout-popout against the three batters he faced. 17 pitches/10 strikes.”

Bubic has battled injuries over the past two seasons, but when he’s on, he can be a really formidable arm, and the Dodgers obviously traded for him with the intention of using him in the playoffs.

Upon being traded for (on August 3), Kris Bubic made the following comments (on Aug. 7) about being on the Dodgers:

“Obviously the roster speaks for itself. The success speaks for itself. Just to get the opportunity to be in an environment like this; to learn from all these guys, all the coaches on the staff. It’s definitely gonna be exciting, and I’m really looking forward to getting started.”

He pitched just one inning with AAA Oklahoma City, but did not allow a run and struck out two batters.

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Looking at Kris Bubic’s 2026 Season/Career

As noted, injuries have played a decent part in Kris Bubic’s career thus far, and they have limited the All-Star starter to just 50+ innings and nine starts this season. He holds an ERA of 4.11 with 51 strikeouts in 2026.

For his career, Bubic carries a lifetime ERA of 4.14 across 89 starts and 522 total innings pitched.

As for his role with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the organization hopes he can be fully ramped up by October, and if he has a few MLB outings under his belt by then, he could see time as a matchup/leverage reliever in the playoffs.

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