Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Sudden Kike Hernandez News Before Cardinals Series

Before the Los Angeles Dodgers began their new series with the St. Louis Cardinals, the team announced a sudden piece of Kike Hernandez news.

Looking at the Dodgers right now, they are definitely glad to be back home and have welcomed the likes of Will Smith, Dalton Rushing, and Justin Wrobleski back to the fold in a series of roster moves.

Back to the Kike Hernandez news, he was featured in the Dodgers’ batting order, but a change has been made.

Kike Hernandez Scratched on Tuesday

Kike Hernandez was originally in the Dodgers lineup on Tuesday for the series opener with the St. Louis Cardinals, but he has been scratched.

Here is the updated lineup, per @UnderdogMLB:

Updated Dodgers: “9/1 S. Ohtani DH F. Freeman 1B M. Betts SS M. Muncy 3B W. Smith C K. Tucker RF T. Edman CF T. Hernández LF A. Freeland 2B E. Lauer SP”

Per reports, it was a lineup submission error, which is the reason for the switch, and Teoscar Hernandez is really the Dodgers player who will play left field in Tuesday’s game.

Looking at the rest of the Dodgers lineup, Will Smith is back behind the plate, and Alex Freeland, who was recalled today, is batting ninth.

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Taking a Quick Look at the Los Angeles Dodgers Right Now…

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently 82-55 and are aiming to catch the Milwaukee Brewers for the best record in MLB and stave off the Atlanta Braves for the No.2 seed in the NL.

LA has a firm lead of 9.5 games in the NL West, and considering they are playing their next six games at home, it’s worth noting that the Dodgers are 40-26 at Dodger Stadium this season.

They have just a 0.5-game lead over the Braves for the second seed in the NL right now, so every game in September should be viewed as important for LA.

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