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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Sudden Kike Hernandez News Before Cardinals Series

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Los Angeles Dodgers v Detroit Tigers
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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 30: Enrique Hernández #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers is tagged out at first base on a pick off play by Colt Keith #33 of the Detroit Tigers in the seventh inning at Comerica Park on August 30, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Before the Los Angeles Dodgers began their new series with the St. Louis Cardinals, the team announced a sudden piece of Kike Hernandez news.

Looking at the Dodgers right now, they are definitely glad to be back home and have welcomed the likes of Will Smith, Dalton Rushing, and Justin Wrobleski back to the fold in a series of roster moves.

Back to the Kike Hernandez news, he was featured in the Dodgers’ batting order, but a change has been made.

Kike Hernandez Scratched on Tuesday

Los Angeles Dodgers v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 28: Enrique Hernández #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates scoring a run in the sixth inning with Shohei Ohtani #17 while playing the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 28, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Kike Hernandez was originally in the Dodgers lineup on Tuesday for the series opener with the St. Louis Cardinals, but he has been scratched.

Here is the updated lineup, per @UnderdogMLB: 

Updated Dodgers: “9/1 S. Ohtani DH F. Freeman 1B M. Betts SS M. Muncy 3B W. Smith C K. Tucker RF T. Edman CF T. Hernández LF A. Freeland 2B E. Lauer SP”

Per reports, it was a lineup submission error, which is the reason for the switch, and Teoscar Hernandez is really the Dodgers player who will play left field in Tuesday’s game.

Looking at the rest of the Dodgers lineup, Will Smith is back behind the plate, and Alex Freeland, who was recalled today, is batting ninth.

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Taking a Quick Look at the Los Angeles Dodgers Right Now…

Los Angeles Dodgers v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 30: Teoscar Hernández #37 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates his two run home run in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers with Freddie Freeman #5 at Comerica Park on August 30, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently 82-55 and are aiming to catch the Milwaukee Brewers for the best record in MLB and stave off the Atlanta Braves for the No.2 seed in the NL.

LA has a firm lead of 9.5 games in the NL West, and considering they are playing their next six games at home, it’s worth noting that the Dodgers are 40-26 at Dodger Stadium this season.

They have just a 0.5-game lead over the Braves for the second seed in the NL right now, so every game in September should be viewed as important for LA.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Sudden Kike Hernandez News Before Cardinals Series

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