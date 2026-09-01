MLB Announces Major News Regarding Los Angeles Dodgers Star Max Muncy

Los Angeles Dodgers star Max Muncy has reached 10 years of service time in Major League Baseball.

@MLBPA made the following post on X.com:

“10 Years of Service Time: the Holy Grail for Players. Throughout history, fewer than 10% of Players have possessed the combination of talent, health, resilience, perseverance and good fortune to achieve the feat. This August, Max Muncy officially reached 10 Years of Service Time!”

“Muncy made his major league debut in 2015 with the Oakland Athletics before signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017. The Texas native is a three-time All-Star and a three-time World Series champion and has slugged over 200 home runs while posting a career .831 OPS in more than 1,100 games. Congrats on reaching 10 Years in the bigs, Max!”

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Will Smith News Before Cardinals Game

Max Muncy Reaches 10 Years of MLB Service Time

Reaching 10 years of service time is a major accomplishment in Major League Baseball.

It’s incredibly difficult to remain in the league for 10 ‘full’ seasons, and it should not be understated that this is a strong testament to Muncy’s resilience and hard work.

Here are some reactions to the recent Max Muncy news:

@MooneyOwnsYou: “This is a a HUGE deal for Max. Added bonus: For years he has made Giants and Padres fans irrationally pissed off.”

@travisinLB: “What a resume, what a story. Congrats to Max Muncy, truly a Dodger legend. I’ll be telling my kids about him one day”

@MattyB187: “Why is this a big deal? Muncy now gets: -A fully vested pension of $290k for life starting at age 62 -10-and-5 Rights to veto any trade -HOF eligibility -and he gets a card that entitles him to two free tickets to any MLB regular season game in any city for life (if not sold out)”

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Fans React to Alex Freeland Decision Before Cardinals Series

Looking at Max Muncy’s 2026 Season and Beyond

Max Muncy is having another stellar year for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He’s batting .251 over 126 games played this season with 26 home runs, 20 doubles, and 68 RBI.

His OPS+ across 411 at-bats is 131, which makes him one of (if not) the best third baseman in all of Major League Baseball.

He’s a 3X All-Star (all with the Dodgers), and 3X World Series Champion.

Muncy has five seasons with 25+ home runs and could soon become the Los Angeles Dodgers franchise leader in home runs.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Quietly Announced Justin Wrobleski Update Before Cardinals Series