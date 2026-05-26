Los Angeles Dodgers Make Mookie Betts Change Before Rockies Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently taking on the Colorado Rockies in a three-game series this week at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles took game one of the series to advance to 34-20. On Tuesday, the Dodgers released their lineup several hours before first pitch, which is 10:10 p.m. EST.

Recently traded Eric Lauer is making his first start with the Dodgers against the Rockies. As for the lineup, it featured a notable Mookie Betts change.

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Mookie Betts Hitting Cleanup Amid Hitting Slump

Mookie Betts numbers have not looked the same as the beginning of his Dodgers tenure. Mookie dealt with an oblique injury earlier this season, which can notoriously be hard to come back from without struggling.

Manager Dave Roberts is deciding to go a different route with the lineup on Tuesday night, and it means Mookie Betts hitting cleanup.

Underdog MLB revealed the Dodgers lineup for 5/26: Dodgers 5/26: S. Ohtani DH, A. Pages CF, F. Freeman 1B, M. Betts SS, K. Tucker RF, T. Hernández LF, W. Smith C, M. Rojas 2B, E. Hernández 3B, E. Lauer SP.

Max Muncy remains out of the Dodgers lineup.

The opposing pitcher is Rockies southpaw Kyle Freeland, which is likely why Andy Pages gets the bump to second in the order.

Dave Roberts recently said this about Mookie and his swing: “I think he’s obviously not confident in his swing, his mechanics,” Roberts said. “I think a little bit, he might be taking that into the batter’s box. Right now, I think his mechanics are one thing, but I think it’s a little bit overthinking, trying too hard, anxious. But it was good to see in that last at-bat, you could see him just fighting, and he was going to will himself to drive that run in, and that was good to see.”

Perhaps hitting cleanup and getting more opportunities to feel out the opposing starter will bode well for Betts.

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Mookie Betts with the Dodgers This Season

As mentioned, Betts dealt with an oblique injury that kept him out for a good chunk of time this season, so he’s played in just 20 games. Over those 20 games, Betts has batted .165 with 4 home runs, 10 RBI, and an OPS+ of 62. His slugging percentage numbers have overall been down since 2024. His bWAR through 20 games? -0.4 in 79 at-bats. Dave Roberts is definitely onto something, but let’s see if it works out.

It’s not an excuse, but there could be some correlation with Mookie Betts taking on his full-time role at shortstop with the offensive slump. The 8X All-Star has been everything and more since joining Los Angeles. Betts is a four-time World Series Champion.

It will be interesting to see if this lineup change can turn things around for Mookie Betts.

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