New York Yankees Make Anthony Volpe Announcement Before Royals Game

The New York Yankees (32-22) are currently taking on the Kansas City Royals (22-32) on the road. On Monday, the Yankees won 4-3 thanks to shortstop Anthony Volpe’s clutch 2-RBI single in the late innings.

It was a part of a new lineup curated by Aaron Boone and the Yankees coaching staff that featured Jose Caballero at third base instead of Ryan McMahon. On Tuesday, the Yankees are facing lefty Bailey Falter, so it makes sense why McMahon isn’t in the lineup, but Boone seems to be sticking with Volpe… for now.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Red Sox Game

Anthony Volpe Playing Short Again; Hitting Eighth

The New York Yankees lineup was released a few hours before first pitch against the Royals (7:40 p.m. EST), and it featured Anthony Volpe batting eighth and playing shortstop again. Jose Caballero is getting the day off, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. has moved down in the order (no surprise against the lefty Falter).

@UnderdogMLB, as they always do, revealed the Yankees lineup for 5/26:

Yankees 5/26: T. Grisham CF, A. Judge RF, C. Bellinger LF, P. Goldschmidt 1B, B. Rice DH, A. Rosario 3B, J. Chisholm Jr. 2B, A. Volpe SS, A. Wells C, C. Schlittler SP.

https://twitter.com/UnderdogMLB/status/2059377852533952849

A few more notable things about the Yankees order: Amed Rosario gets the start at third base in what will be his 30th game of the season. Rosario has just 80 at-bats recorded this season. Austin Wells also gets the start behind the plate against a southpaw, which will be interesting to see how he fares.

Anthony Volpe with the Yankees This Season

The Anthony Volpe-Yankees drama has been well-documented this season. Once it seemed like Volpe was ready to play and fully healthy, manager Aaron Boone was very non-committal on what his role with the team would be.

Now, like it or not, Yankees fans, Volpe is at least going to get his opportunity to show if he’s a changed/better player. As always, though, any MLB manager is going to put on conflicting messages to the media, because Boone has also indicated that Volpe’s bat WILL be in the lineup for the near future.

It’s a small sample size, but Volpe carries an OPS of .719 in 26 at-bats this season with 8 walks, five RBI, and two doubles.

The Jose Caballero sitting is likely a precautionary move as he works his way back from injury, and he could be available off the bench.

As for how the Yankees have been playing lately? They split a two-game set (rain affected the third game) with the Rays over the weekend, and now look to win the series against the Royals, who have struggled this season.

More MLB on Heavy: Chicago Cubs Sign 8-Year MLB Player Before Pirates Game