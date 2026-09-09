Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Issued Shohei Ohtani Status Update in Reds Series

After missing four games for the Los Angeles Dodgers last weekend, Shohei Ohtani returned to the fold on Monday evening (and went 0-for-3 with a walk) in the Dodgers series opening win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Well, in Tuesday’s game, Ohtani was missing from the lineup again, as the Dodgers captured their sixth straight victory.

However, following the Dodgers’ 3-2 victory on Tuesday, manager Dave Roberts issued a status update on Shohei Ohtani and whether he would be in the team’s batting order on Wednesday.

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Dave Roberts Reveals Shohei Ohtani Status for Reds Series Finale

On Wednesday, the Dodgers will go for the sweep over the Reds, and per Dave Roberts, Shohei Ohtani will be in the batting order for the series finale (assuming in his normal leadoff spot).

“Dave Roberts again confirmed Shohei Ohtani will be in the lineup tomorrow.”

Ohtani has been dealing with a variety of different injuries, which is why the Dodgers have been placing him in and out of the Dodgers’ lineup. A few days ago, it was reported by Ohtani himself that he would just be focusing on hitting for the remainder of this season, but the main thing for LA is ensuring that Ohtani is healthy enough to DH.

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