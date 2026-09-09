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Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Issued Shohei Ohtani Status Update in Reds Series

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Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 7: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers flys out in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium on September 7, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

After missing four games for the Los Angeles Dodgers last weekend, Shohei Ohtani returned to the fold on Monday evening (and went 0-for-3 with a walk) in the Dodgers series opening win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Well, in Tuesday’s game, Ohtani was missing from the lineup again, as the Dodgers captured their sixth straight victory.

However, following the Dodgers’ 3-2 victory on Tuesday, manager Dave Roberts issued a status update on Shohei Ohtani and whether he would be in the team’s batting order on Wednesday.

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Dave Roberts Reveals Shohei Ohtani Status for Reds Series Finale

Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 7: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers approaches the plate in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium on September 7, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Dodgers will go for the sweep over the Reds, and per Dave Roberts, Shohei Ohtani will be in the batting order for the series finale (assuming in his normal leadoff spot).

@DodgerBlue1958 wrote (via X.com): 
“Dave Roberts again confirmed Shohei Ohtani will be in the lineup tomorrow.”
Ohtani has been dealing with a variety of different injuries, which is why the Dodgers have been placing him in and out of the Dodgers’ lineup. A few days ago, it was reported by Ohtani himself that he would just be focusing on hitting for the remainder of this season, but the main thing for LA is ensuring that Ohtani is healthy enough to DH.
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Shohei Ohtani Has Been Slumping Lately

St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 2: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers returns to the dugout after striking out in the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium on September 2, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Shohei Ohtani has been in a bit of a slump lately.

Over his last 26 at-bats, he has just two hits, 0 home runs, 0 RBI, and just three runs scored for the Dodgers.

Despite the slump, he still has very solid overall statistics, but winning a third-straight NL MVP award is likely out the window for Ohtani, as PCA’s numbers have become undeniable.

It’s also unclear if Ohtani will ever pitch again after this season’s development, which would be somewhat of a shame because he was so dominant while on the mound.

It’s okay for Shohei Ohtani to be slumping now, but LA would love for him to get going again before October rolls around, as he’s the undoubted catalyst for the Dodgers’ offense.

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Issued Shohei Ohtani Status Update in Reds Series

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