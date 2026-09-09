After missing four games for the Los Angeles Dodgers last weekend, Shohei Ohtani returned to the fold on Monday evening (and went 0-for-3 with a walk) in the Dodgers series opening win over the Cincinnati Reds.
Well, in Tuesday’s game, Ohtani was missing from the lineup again, as the Dodgers captured their sixth straight victory.
However, following the Dodgers’ 3-2 victory on Tuesday, manager Dave Roberts issued a status update on Shohei Ohtani and whether he would be in the team’s batting order on Wednesday.
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Dave Roberts Reveals Shohei Ohtani Status for Reds Series Finale
On Wednesday, the Dodgers will go for the sweep over the Reds, and per Dave Roberts, Shohei Ohtani will be in the batting order for the series finale (assuming in his normal leadoff spot).
Shohei Ohtani Has Been Slumping Lately
Shohei Ohtani has been in a bit of a slump lately.
Over his last 26 at-bats, he has just two hits, 0 home runs, 0 RBI, and just three runs scored for the Dodgers.
Despite the slump, he still has very solid overall statistics, but winning a third-straight NL MVP award is likely out the window for Ohtani, as PCA’s numbers have become undeniable.
It’s also unclear if Ohtani will ever pitch again after this season’s development, which would be somewhat of a shame because he was so dominant while on the mound.
It’s okay for Shohei Ohtani to be slumping now, but LA would love for him to get going again before October rolls around, as he’s the undoubted catalyst for the Dodgers’ offense.
Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Issued Shohei Ohtani Status Update in Reds Series