Los Angeles Dodgers Make Sudden Alek Thomas Announcement During Reds Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are rolling right now!

They have won five straight games and will be going for No. 6 against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday evening.

It’s a very favorable matchup for LA, as Tarik Skubal is getting the start, and the Reds are going with Nick Lodolo, who carries an ERA above 5.00, as their starter.

During the Reds series, in a spin-off piece of news, the Dodgers made an Alek Thomas roster announcement.

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Dodgers Send Alek Thomas to Minors

A few days ago, the Los Angeles Dodgers cut ties with Alek Thomas via designation for assignment (September 5th).

Well, on September 7, Thomas was sent outright to AAA, and it appears that he has accepted that outright assignment.

MLB.com wrote (on 9/7): “Los Angeles Dodgers sent CF Alek Thomas outright to Oklahoma City Comets.”

Thomas was traded to the Dodgers back in May and has spent most of his time within the organization in the minors. He was recalled when Andy Pages went down with a hand injury, and Thomas appeared in seven games with LA. He batted .211 (four hits) across 19 at-bats.

In 35 total MLB games this season (with the Dodgers and Diamondbacks), Thomas batted .186 over 113 ABs.

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Inside Alek Thomas’s MLB Career

Before joining the Dodgers via trade, Alek Thomas played in parts of five seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He made his MLB debut in 2022.

Across 1396 career ABs, Alek Thomas is a lifetime .230 hitter with 31 home runs, 146 RBI, and an OPS of .633.

He’s a below-average hitter, but has been able to see some extended time in the bigs due to his glove.

However, the Dodgers decided to move Tommy Edman to center field, which left Thomas without a spot on the *now* 28-man roster.

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