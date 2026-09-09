Tarik Skubal Breaks Silence on Los Angeles Dodgers Standout Reliever

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won their last six games and will be going for consecutive victory No. 7 on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds.

Tuesday night’s win over the Reds featured a dominant pitching performance by starter Tarik Skubal, but after Skubal pitched 7.1 innings in the game, LA had to use just two relievers.

Tanner Scott closed out the game for LA, but in the 8th inning, Edgardo Henriquez came in the game and kept the Reds scoreless in 0.2 innings, and had a beautifully painted pitch to get out of the inning.

Edgardo Henriquez is having a stellar season, and pitchers like Tarik Skubal are really starting to take notice.

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Tarik Skubal Impressed with Edgardo Henriquez

It’s hard not to be impressed when a reliever comes in after your start and is pumping in 103 MPH fastballs, which Edgardo Henriquez does pretty much on the regular.

After his outing on Tuesday, Skubal spoke with the media, and broke the silence on Henriquez’s breakout campaign.

Via DodgersNation X account, Skubal said:

“He throws the hell out of baseball… he’s huge, he’s a monster. When he comes in after you, you feel very confident that you’re gonna win the ball game. My first game here, he came in in the 6th inning and I was like whoa, this is the guy we’re rolling out in the 6th.”

Edgardo Henriquez has been lights out for the Dodgers in his past 10 outings, logging 9.1 scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts.

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More on Edgardo Henriquez…

Henriquez is in his third season with the Dodgers bullpen corps, but 2026 has been his true breakout season.

Over 58.1 IP this season, Henriquez has an ERA of 2.62 with 69 strikeouts.

Across 80.2 total IP in his career, he carries an ERA of 2.57.

He hadn’t been featured that much in the first two years after his debut in 2024, but he does have two World Series rings to his name.

Also, to get such high praise from a two-time CY Young Award winner in Tarik Skubal within a month of him seeing you pitch is a pretty high accolade.

Edgardo Henriquez is the TRUTH! For the Dodgers bullpen, and will likely remain one of Dave Roberts high leverage arms this October.