Los Angeles Dodgers Made MLB History with Tarik Skubal Trade

By now you know, the Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off the biggest trade this season nearly two days ahead of the actual MLB trade deadline by landing 2X Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers.

Los Angeles gave up three prospects in return for Skubal (Zyhir Hope, River Ryan, Brady Smith).

Also, in the process of trading for the dominant southpaw, the Dodgers made history by pulling off the major move.

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Dodgers Set to Make MLB History with Shohei Ohtani and Tarik Skubal

@OptaSTATS on X.com wrote (about the history the Dodgers made with their trade for Tarik Skubal):

“For the first time in MLB history, a player who won MVP each of the previous 2 seasons (Shohei Ohtani) and a player who won the Cy Young each of the previous 2 seasons (Tarik Skubal) will play together on the same team.”

It’s an embarrassment of riches for LA. While Tarik Skubal won’t win the CY Young due to his time on the IL, he would certainly be on track to if he were to meet the required inning limit.

As for Shohei Ohtani, he is still considered the favorite to win his fifth MVP award.

Tarik Skubal has an ERA of 2.79 this season across 96+ innings with 116 strikeouts to just 14 walks allowed.

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Are the Dodgers Going to Cake Walk to a Third Consecutive World Series Victory?

The social media world is on fire after the news of the Dodgers trading for Tarik Skubal.

There’s certainly an argument to be made that the Dodgers might be ‘ruining baseball’, but the fact of the matter is the Dodgers have shown over the last several years that if other teams are going to be scared about dishing out huge amounts of prospect capital for the biggest MLB players in trades, LA isn’t going to follow that same ‘scared’ mindset.

It doesn’t mean the Los Angeles Dodgers are a shoo-in to win the World Series, but the outside world is going to continue to beg and plead for changes in baseball, which are certainly coming. However, the Dodgers will field the best team possible by adding names like Tarik Skubal, Blake Snell, Shohei Ohtani, and Freddie Freeman via the external market.

Los Angeles is essentially a lock to win the NL West, but that was already sort of assumed coming into the season.

This roster is built for October baseball, and the acquisition of Tarik Skubal only enhances that idea.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Officially Make Tarik Skubal Trade Announcement