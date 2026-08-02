Los Angeles Dodgers Bring Back 2-Year MLB Veteran During Red Sox Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers will wrap up their three-game series against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday Night Baseball.

Los Angeles has lost the first two games of the series and will look to avoid being swept.

Before the series finale between the Red Sox and Dodgers, LA made a notable re-signing of a player who was recently designated for assignment.

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Los Angeles Dodgers Bring Back Charlie Barnes on Minors Pact

According to their MiLB.com transactions tracker, the Los Angeles Dodgers are bringing back Charlie Barnes on a minors deal:

On 8/2: “Los Angeles Dodgers signed free agent LHP Charlie Barnes to a minor league contract.”

Charlie Barnes, 30, has pitched for the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers this season.

Over 13 total innings pitched between the two clubs, he holds an ERA of 6.92.

He’s since been assigned to AAA Oklahoma City, but the Dodgers opted to DFA Barnes on July 29. He elected MLB free agency yesterday and is now back with the organization.

A similar turn of events happened in mid-July.

He was DFA’d to make room for Edwin Diaz, who was being activated on July 29, but now that he’s back in the organization, if the Dodgers endure an injury on the pitching side, Barnes could be first in line to get his contract selected.

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Charlie Barnes MLB Career at a Glance

Charlie Barnes was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 4th round of the MLB draft back in 2017.

He debuted with the Twins in 2021, but only spent one season with the Twins, and he posted an ERA of 5.92 over 38 innings.

Barnes then had a 4-year hiatus from MLB before returning to the bigs this season.

Over 51 total innings pitched, Charlie Barnes holds an ERA of 6.18, but he did serve well for Los Angeles by eating up seven innings in a much-needed bullpen game in a series with the Athletics on July 1.

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