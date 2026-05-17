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Los Angeles Dodgers Must Consider Trade for Athletics’ $45 Million Starter After Blake Snell News

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Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts visits the mound in a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.
The Dodgers' latest moves hints at their infield plans when they welcome back Mookie Betts.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be without starter Blake Snell for the foreseeable future after it was announced on Saturday that Snell will undergo surgery to repair loose bodies in his elbow. Does this news mean the Dodgers should try to acquire a starter via trade? Los Angeles is also without starter Tyler Glasnow, and manager Dave Roberts has already had to implement a couple of bullpen games.

One potential name that could be made available is Athletics’ $45 million starter, Luis Severino, and Severino is a player the Dodgers must consider making a move for.

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What Could a Dodgers-Athletics Trade Package for Luis Severino Look Like?

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 08: Luis Severino #40 of the Athletics reacts after giving up a walk home during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on April 08, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caean Couto/Getty Images)

According to Spotrac, Luis Severino is one of the top trade candidates across MLB this season, and Severino is a name that’s emerging in trade speculation and rumors.

Luis Severino inked a two-year, $45 million contract before the 2025 season, and it’s now becoming a contract that the Athletics may want to move on from.

Especially considering how much Severino has struggled at the Athletics home ballpark this season, a trade might be the best for both parties.

As for what a potential trade package could look like, the Dodgers could offer prospects Mike Sirota and Jackson Ferris to complete a deal.

Severino is owed $14 million for the rest of the 2026 season, but what makes the Dodgers stand out as a potential trade suitor is the fact that Los Angeles could realistically pay that price for the All-Star starter.

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Luis Severino’s 2026 Season

GettyWASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 05: Luis Severino #40 of the Athletics pitches against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Nationals Park on August 5, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Luis Severino is in his 11th MLB season.

Over 48+ innings pitched with the Athletics this season, Servino holds an ERA of 4.07.

His ERA will be inflated due to pitching in West Sacramento, but Severino still has a very lively fastball and strong curveball.

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Dodgers Right Now…

Los Angeles Dodgers Tanner Scott Yoshinobu Yamamoto

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 08: Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 and Tanner Scott #66 of the Los Angeles Dodgers of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate a 3-1 win against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on September 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are likely going to be featured in several speculative rumors come the MLB trade deadline.

Do they necessarily need to make any additions? Of course not, Los Angeles has two amazing frontline starters, and has received solid contributions from arms like Tyler Glasnow and Justin Wrobleski.

Thinking about the current here and now, the Dodgers are taking on the Los Angeles Angels in a three-game weekend series.

Los Angeles is currently 28-18, and hold a slight 0.5 game lead over the San Diego Padres in the National League West.

After the Angels series, the Dodgers will take on the San Diego Padres in a three-game series with major standings implications.

 

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. More about TJ French

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Los Angeles Dodgers Must Consider Trade for Athletics’ $45 Million Starter After Blake Snell News

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