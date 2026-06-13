Los Angeles Dodgers Make Shohei Ohtani Move Before White Sox Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers play Game 2 of their three-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, June 13 at 1:10 P.M. PST. Yesterday, the Dodgers lost 8-2 in the Southside.

However, the Dodgers were without a key player in their lineup. Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani left Thursday’s win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in the seventh inning after sliding into second base after a stolen base attempt. After the game, the Dodgers announced that he left the game with knee inflammation.

Today, is a different story.

Shohei Ohtani Back in the Lineup For Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers reporter David Vassegh shared to X just under three hours before first pitch, that Shohei Ohtani will be back in the lineup against the Chicago White Sox.

“Shohei Ohtani in #Dodgers Lineup today,” Vassegh wrote.

Ohtani’s absence was notable in the Dodgers’ 8-2 loss in the series opener.

Dodgers Lineup vs. White Sox

Yoshinobu Yamamoto takes the mound for the Dodgers, while RHP Sean Burke gets the start for the White Sox.

Dodgers lineup:

White Sox Lineup: