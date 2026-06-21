Los Angeles Dodgers Owe Struggling All-Star $55 Million Next Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently taking on the Baltimore Orioles in a three-game weekend series.

Los Angeles will go for the series win on June 21. The Dodgers had a chance to pull off an epic comeback (again) on Saturday night, but Kyle Tucker had a poor at-bat to end the game via a strikeout.

The Dodgers inked Kyle Tucker to a four-year, $240 million contract this past offseason, and Tucker has struggled in his opportunities with LA.

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Kyle Tucker Owed $55 Million Next Season

Spotrac wrote (about Kyle Tucker’s contract):

“Kyle Tucker signed a 4 year, $240,000,000 contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, including $64,000,000 signing bonus, $240,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $60,000,000. In 2026, Tucker will earn a base salary of $1,000,000 and a signing bonus of $54,000,000, while carrying a total salary of $1,000,000.”

Also, per Spotrac, the Dodgers will owe Kyle Tucker $55 million next season. Tucker’s contract continues through the 2029 season, but Tucker has two opt-outs in his contract for 2028 and 2029.

Kyle Tucker has been given plenty of opportunities, and thankfully for the Dodgers, it hasn’t mattered much, but Tucker has struggled in his first season with the Dodgers.

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Kyle Tucker’s 2026 Season So Far

When Kyle Tucker signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason, he brought over a lot of accolades with him. Tucker is a 4X MLB All-Star, 2X Silver Slugger, and 2022 World Series Champion with the Houston Astros.

He’s a lifetime .270 hitter with 153 home runs in 842 games played, and he carries a career OPS of .851.

However, 2026 has been a bit of a struggle for Tucker. The 29-year-old outfielder is batting .238 with six home runs over 269 at-bats.

There’s still plenty of time left for Tucker to turn things around, but it’s worth noting his struggles and how much he’s being paid. Tucker’s OPS+ is exactly 100 this season in 73 games played.

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