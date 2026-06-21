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Los Angeles Dodgers Owe Struggling All-Star $55 Million Next Season

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Tampa Bay Rays v Los Angeles Dodgers
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 17: (L-R) Alex Call #12, Andy Pages #44 and Kyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after their team's win against the Tampa Bay Rays at Dodger Stadium on June 17, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently taking on the Baltimore Orioles in a three-game weekend series.

Los Angeles will go for the series win on June 21. The Dodgers had a chance to pull off an epic comeback (again) on Saturday night, but Kyle Tucker had a poor at-bat to end the game via a strikeout.

The Dodgers inked Kyle Tucker to a four-year, $240 million contract this past offseason, and Tucker has struggled in his opportunities with LA.

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Kyle Tucker Owed $55 Million Next Season

Baltimore Orioles v Los Angeles Dodgers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 19: Kyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates his run in the dugout from a Max Muncy #13 two run single during the first inning at Dodger Stadium on June 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Spotrac wrote (about Kyle Tucker’s contract): 

“Kyle Tucker signed a 4 year, $240,000,000 contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, including $64,000,000 signing bonus, $240,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $60,000,000. In 2026, Tucker will earn a base salary of $1,000,000 and a signing bonus of $54,000,000, while carrying a total salary of $1,000,000.”

Also, per Spotrac, the Dodgers will owe Kyle Tucker $55 million next season. Tucker’s contract continues through the 2029 season, but Tucker has two opt-outs in his contract for 2028 and 2029.

Kyle Tucker has been given plenty of opportunities, and thankfully for the Dodgers, it hasn’t mattered much, but Tucker has struggled in his first season with the Dodgers.

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Kyle Tucker’s 2026 Season So Far

Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers

GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – MAY 24: Andy Pages #44 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates his two-run home run with teammate Kyle Tucker #23 against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning at American Family Field on May 24, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

When Kyle Tucker signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason, he brought over a lot of accolades with him. Tucker is a 4X MLB All-Star, 2X Silver Slugger, and 2022 World Series Champion with the Houston Astros.

He’s a lifetime .270 hitter with 153 home runs in 842 games played, and he carries a career OPS of .851.

However, 2026 has been a bit of a struggle for Tucker. The 29-year-old outfielder is batting .238 with six home runs over 269 at-bats.

There’s still plenty of time left for Tucker to turn things around, but it’s worth noting his struggles and how much he’s being paid. Tucker’s OPS+ is exactly 100 this season in 73 games played.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Los Angeles Dodgers Owe Struggling All-Star $55 Million Next Season

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