Injured Los Angeles Dodgers Star Owed $144 Million

Despite being without Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow in the starting rotation, the Los Angeles Dodgers (big blue machine) still have the most wins in MLB, and are on the cusp of having the best record in baseball as well by winning percentages.

As is the case with every MLB free agency signing, you never know what you will get out of the player you sign. The Dodgers have, like many other clubs, learned this the hard way. However, the way the Dodgers are built this season (and for years to come), is to be in peak form when October rolls around.

For Blake Snell, he underwent the NanoNeedle procedure to replace loose bodies in his elbow, but his prolonged IL stint doesn’t save the Dodgers from the amount they owe him.

More MLB on Heavy: Phillies Sign 9-Year MLB Player Before Mets Series

Blake Snell Still Owed $140+ Million

The Dodgers signed Blake Snell before the 2025 season to a five-year, $182 million contract as one of the biggest deals handed out in MLB free agency.

Here is what Spotrac wrote (about the description of the contract): “Blake Snell signed a 5 year, $182,000,000 contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, including $52,000,000 signing bonus, $182,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $36,400,000. In 2026, Snell will earn a base salary of $26,000,000, while carrying a total salary of $27,869,485.”

Also via Spotrac, you can see that the Dodgers owe Blake Snell $36 million annually, and his contract runs through the 2029 season with a club option for 2030.

So, that tallies up to roughly $144 million that the Dodgers owe Blake Snell through the 2029 season. After an NL Cy Young (Snell’s 2nd) in 2023 with the Giants, Snell’s starts have decreased over the last three seasons.

In 2026, he has made just one start, and in 2025 (his first season with LA), Snell was limited to just 11 starts.

However, the caveat to Snell and his contract situation is that he’s such a good pitcher in the MLB playoffs that if Snell just shows up in October, it can make the financials worth it, which was exactly the case in 2025.

More MLB on Heavy: Injured Atlanta Braves All-Star Player Still Owed $45 Million by Team

Blake Snell’s Career

Blake Snell has pitched in parts of 11 MLB seasons, and has more Cy Young Awards (2) than MLB All-Star appearances (1). That totally checks out.

He’s pitched a total of 1161 with the Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres, Giants, and now the Los Angeles Dodgers.

However, with the Dodgers, he’s pitched just 64.1 innings (in the regular season). Over those 64+ innings, Snell’s ERA is 2.80 with 77 strikeouts.

For his career, Snell holds a lifetime 3.17 ERA with an 81-63 pitching record.

More MLB on Heavy: ‘Realistic’ Philadelphia Phillies Trade Proposal Lands $427 Million Outfielder