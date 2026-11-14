Los Angeles Dodgers Predicted to Trade Teoscar Hernandez to Royals

There has been a lot of early chatter this offseason that the Los Angeles Dodgers may be looking to trade away All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.

He’s entering the last year of his contract, and Hernandez has shown some signs of regression at the plate in recent seasons, paired with poor defense; LA may want to give its top prospect Josue De Paula an everyday shot in left field in 2027, which could spell bad news for Teoscar.

Recently, in a trade rumors piece by BleacherReport.com, the Dodgers are predicted to trade Teoscar Hernandez to the Kansas City Royals.

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Teoscar Hernandez Featured in Dodgers-Royals Trade Idea

BR.com writer Tim Kelly recently put together a handful of ‘unpopular’ trade ideas, and featured is a prediction of the Dodgers trading Teoscar Hernandez to the Royals: