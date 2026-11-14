Los Angeles Dodgers Predicted to Trade Teoscar Hernandez to Royals

There has been a lot of early chatter this offseason that the Los Angeles Dodgers may be looking to trade away All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.
He’s entering the last year of his contract, and Hernandez has shown some signs of regression at the plate in recent seasons, paired with poor defense; LA may want to give its top prospect Josue De Paula an everyday shot in left field in 2027, which could spell bad news for Teoscar.
Recently, in a trade rumors piece by BleacherReport.com, the Dodgers are predicted to trade Teoscar Hernandez to the Kansas City Royals.
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Teoscar Hernandez Featured in Dodgers-Royals Trade Idea
BR.com writer Tim Kelly recently put together a handful of ‘unpopular’ trade ideas, and featured is a prediction of the Dodgers trading Teoscar Hernandez to the Royals:
“Where this might be unpopular with Dodgers fans is that to move Hernández’s contract—which includes one more guaranteed season at $17.34 million and a $15 million club option for 2028 with a $6.5 million buyout—Los Angeles is going to have to include some money. In a perfect world, Hernández—who posted minus-six defensive runs saved and minus-six outs above average in left field this past season—would go somewhere that he could primarily be a DH. Guess what? It’s not a perfect world.”
The pitch for the Royals is that they’ve had a really hard time getting production out of their outfielders in recent seasons, and although Hernandez’s production at the plate has slowed in recent seasons, he’d still be an upgrade to the Royals’ overall outfield group.
As of now, Teoscar Hernandez stands out as one of the Dodgers top trade candidates, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they want to offload his services, but the contract is a clear sticking point.
The flip side to that is, would a team like the Royals even want to take on Hernandez’s contract for just a season, especially if he’d be likely to just depart in free agency next season?
Los Angeles Dodgers Predicted to Trade Teoscar Hernandez to Royals