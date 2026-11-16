Last month, when the Los Angeles Dodgers were officially eliminated from the MLB playoffs, World Series hero Miguel Rojas announced his retirement from Major League Baseball.

About a month later, the Dodgers honored Rojas with two separate posts, and also thanked him for his services within the organization, along with being a forever World Series hero.

It’s certainly plausible that Rojas will have a role within the Dodgers organization during his post-playing days, with several of his former teammates highlighting that Rojas will ‘surely’ be an MLB skipper one day.

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Los Angeles Dodgers Send Out Miguel Rojas Appreciation Post

Here are the posts that the Dodgers made on Monday, November 16, regarding Miguel Rojas:

The first one reads:

“Forever a World Series hero. Congratulations Miguel on an incredible career! Thank you for everything you’ve done for the Dodgers. Your energy and leadership on and off the field will be missed.”

The second one is a tribute video to Rojas:

“Miggy Ro”, as he’s known across MLB, spent the last four full seasons of his career with the Dodgers and also made his MLB debut with LA in 2014 before joining the Miami Marlins for eight seasons.

In total, Rojas completed 13 years in MLB.

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Taking a Quick Look at Rojas’s Full MLB Career

Miguel Rojas logged a total of 1401 games played across 13 seasons.

Over 4026 MLB ABs, Rojas hit 61 home runs, 210 home runs, and held a lifetime batting average of .260.

Primarily a shortstop for much of his MLB career, Rojas transitioned into a utility infielder for the Dodgers, especially when Mookie Betts transitioned into full-time SS.

Never once did Rojas voice his frustration with anyone during his time in MLB, and that’s likely why he’s revered by the baseball world for having a very solid big-league career.

Best of luck to Miguel Rojas during his retirement from the game of baseball!