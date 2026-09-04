Los Angeles Dodgers Quietly Announce 3 Roster Moves Before Nationals Series

After salvaging one game in their series with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Los Angeles Dodgers are remaining home to face the Washington Nationals over the weekend.

Before the Nationals series kicked off, the Dodgers made three roster moves within their organization.

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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Three Roster Moves

Down at the AA level (Tulsa Drillers), the organization quietly announced three roster moves.

Here they are, as relayed by the Tulsa Drillers transactions tracker:

“Tulsa Drillers activated RHP Aidan Foeller from the Development List.”

“Tulsa Drillers activated 2B Sean McLain from the 7-day injured list.”

“Tulsa Drillers placed RHP Payton Martin on the 7-day injured list.”

Let’s take a quick look at the three players.

Sean McLain: He is a 25-year-old infielder from Costa Mesa, California. McLain is batting .248 this season with five home runs, 24 RBI, and an OPS of .746.

Aidan Foeller: Foeller is a 24 y/0 pitcher from Memphis, TN. His ERA this season is 2.78 across 81 minor league innings, and he could be in line for a promotion to AAA soon with those stats!

Payton Martin: Martin is a 22 y/o pitcher from Clemmons, North Carolina. His ERA is 5.73 across 99 IP this season. He also has 81 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.60.

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Taking a Look at the Los Angeles Dodgers Right Now…

Despite struggling offensively lately, the Los Angeles Dodgers still hold a 9.5-game lead in the NL West.

However, the biggest storyline for the Dodgers down the stretch of the season is trying to capture the No. 2 seed in the National League.

They are currently battling with the Atlanta Braves for that spot. LA is 83-57 this season, but over the past week and a half, the Dodgers are 4-6. The Braves also hold the tiebreaker over LA due to winning the season series.

Playing the Nationals should be an opportunity for the Dodgers to pick up a series win, but you never know at this time of year….

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