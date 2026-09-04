Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Roster Move on 5-Year MLB Player During Cardinals Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to avoid being swept by the St. Louis Cardinals (at home) on Thursday evening. Tarik Skubal is getting the start in the series finale.

Before the Cardinals series kicked off, the Dodgers announced several roster moves. The headliners were Will Smith and Dalton Rushing being activated off the IL, but unfortunately, that meant Ben Rortvedt’s spot on the roster was compromised.

Well, during the Cardinals series, the Dodgers announced a roster move on 5-year player Ben Rortvedt.

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Ben Rortvedt Outrighted to Minors

After being DFA’d on Tuesday, the Dodgers announced on Thursday, September 3, that catcher Ben Rortvedt has been outrighted to the minors.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote (about Rortvedt):

“Rortvedt joined the Dodgers nearly a month ago but failed to make much of an offensive impact with a .370 OPS in 16 games. He’s losing his place on the 26-man and 40-man rosters in order to create space for Will Smith’s (neck) return from the 60-day injured list.”

The Dodgers traded for Ben Rortvedt exactly a month ago on the MLB trade deadline, as the team was in dire need of catching help.

He was a good placeholder option, but Rortvedt, who is a five-year MLB veteran catcher, has never been great with the bat in his hands and became an obvious candidate to be cut once Smith and Rushing returned.

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Taking a Look at Ben Rortvedt’s MLB Career

Rortvedt, 28, has played in two stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2025, as well).

He’s also played for the Tampa Bay Rays, Minnesota Twins, and briefly with the New York Yankees.

Across five seasons and 586 total at-bats, he carries a batting average of .189 with nine home runs and 53 RBI.

Rortvedt’s lifetime OPS+ is 55.

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