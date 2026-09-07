Los Angeles Dodgers Make Shohei Ohtani Announcement Before Reds Game

After sweeping the Washington Nationals over the weekend, the Los Angeles Dodgers are beginning a new series in MLB on Labor Day Monday.

They are squaring off against the Cincinnati Reds and hope to keep their 4-game winning streak alive against Reds’ starter Chase Burns. The Dodgers lineup has looked a little different over the past four games, as Shohei Ohtani has not been featured in it. However, the Dodgers have had no problems winning without Ohtani, which is a good sign.

Shohei Ohtani has been battling a few different lingering ailments, but the main reason for his absence from the lineup is his struggles at the plate. Well, before the Reds game on Monday, the Dodgers made a notable Shohei Ohtani lineup announcement.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Pitcher News Before Reds Series

Shohei Ohtani Back Leading Off on Monday

For the Dodgers series opener against the Reds, Shohei Ohtani is back in his usual leadoff spot in the batting order.

Per @FabianArdaya: “Shohei Ohtani is back in the Dodgers lineup.”

Still waiting on official word of the full Dodgers batting order.

Dodgers’ reporter for The Athletic, Katie Woo, said on a recent podcast appearance (about Shohei’s injury):

“Maybe he wasn’t as honest with how much discomfort he was in. And, to be fair, Clayton Kershaw, Freddie Freeman, they’re not going to say ‘I’m not feeling great, I’m going to take the day.”

It will be very interesting to see how Shohei Ohtani performs in his first few games after his four-game hiatus.

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