Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Pitcher News Before Reds Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are rolling right now.

After previously struggling in a recent 10-game stretch, the Dodgers have now won four straight games following a sweep of the Washington Nationals over the weekend.

Now, fast forward to Labor Day, the Cincinnati Reds are coming into town for a three-game set.

Before the Reds series started, the Dodgers announced their probable starters for Monday’s series opener.

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Dodgers Reveal Probable Starters for Reds Series

Aside from the series opener on Monday, when the Dodgers will have to face Reds’ ace Chase Burns, LA is set up pretty well for a series win in terms of their probable starters.

Let’s get into the matchups, which are courtesy of MLB.com/ Bill Plunkett of the OC-Register:

Monday, September 7: Chase Burns ( 15 – 3 , 2.79 ERA , 171 SO) vs. *Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers expected to roll out an opener before Sheehan, per Plunkett)

Tuesday, September 8: Nick Lodolo ( 3 – 3 , 5.08 ERA , 69 SO) vs. Tarik Skubal ( 8 – 7 , 2.86 ERA , 159 SO)

Wednesday, September 9: Rhett Lowder ( 6 – 9 , 5.43 ERA , 90 SO) vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto ( 12 – 8 , 2.67 ERA , 161 SO)

Bill Plunkett wrote (via X.com):

“Pitching matchups for #Dodgers vs Reds: * Mon – RHP Chase Burns (15-3, 2.79) v RHP Emmet Sheehan (4-8, 5.29) * Tue – LHP Nick Lodolo (3-3, 5.08) v LHP Tarik Skubal (8-7, 2.86) * Wed – RHP Rhett Lowder (6-9, 5.43) v Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-8, 2.67) (LAD might use opener for Sheehan)”

The official word on the Dodgers starter on Monday evening has not been revealed.

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More on the Latest Pitching Announcements

As you can see, after Monday’s game with the Reds, the Dodgers rotation will turn to their two aces in Tarik Skubal and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto last pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals last week (in a loss).

While Skubal’s last outing also came against the Cardinals, the Dodgers kicked off their current winning streak after a Teoscar Hernandez walk-off that night.

Having both Yamamoto and Skubal pitching in this series gives the Dodgers a chance to pull out a consecutive series win.

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