St. Louis Cardinals Announce Sudden Joshua Báez Change Before Giants Game

With a 72-72 record, the St. Louis Cardinals are just 4.0 games back of the final Wild Card spot in the NL.

After taking two of three from the Colorado Rockies over the weekend, the Cardinals still have a fighting chance to make the playoffs, and they remain out west to face another division dweller in the San Francisco Giants.

Before the Giants game on Monday, the Cardinals revealed a notable Joshua Báez change in the batting order.

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Joshua Báez Bumped One Spot in Cardinals Batting Order

For the series opener against the San Francisco Giants, Joshua Báez is batting 7th and playing left field.

On Sunday, Báez batted sixth.

Here is the full batting order, per @UnderdogMLB:

Cardinals 9/7: “B. Torres 2B I. Herrera C A. Burleson 1B J. Walker RF L. Bernal DH N. Gorman 3B J. Báez LF T. Saggese SS N. Church CF M. McGreevy SP”

The first four batters in the Cardinals lineup are all the same, but the Giants are going with Logan Webb as their starter, which has prompted Oli Marmol to roll with Nolan Gorman in the 6-hole.

That is the only other change in the Cardinals lineup.

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Taking a Quick Look at Joshua Baez’s Rookie Season

Joshua Baez made his MLB debut last month with the Cardinals, and after his amazing first game against the Cubs, he has inevitably cooled down at the plate.

However, he still has seven home runs, four doubles, and 16 total RBI in his first 73 MLB at-bats.

He figures to be part of the Cardinals fold for the foreseeable future, and could be a big part of St. Louis’s final playoff push.

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