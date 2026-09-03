Dodgers Manager Makes Honest Shohei Ohtani Statement Amid Injury Concern

Something appears to be off with Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani, and manager Dave Roberts sees it too.

On Wednesday, the Dodgers endured another tough loss to the St. Louis Cardinals in extra innings, and Ohtani went 0-for-4 with a dreaded golden sombrero (four strikeouts). Many Dodgers analysts are calling for Ohtani to get a day off, which could be coming on Thursday.

Following the Cardinals game on Wednesday, Dodgers’ skipper Roberts made an honest Shohei Ohtani statement.

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Dave Roberts Comments on Shohei Ohtani

Per multiple reports, Dave Roberts noted that he will talk to Shohei Ohtani about a potential IL stint, or even just a day off.

In Roberts’ eyes, Ohtani is pressing at the plate right now, and there is a larger trend of Ohtani struggling over the past week or so.

@DodgersNation wrote:

“Dave Roberts on Shohei Ohtani”: “How to balance it, is knowing that we still have a full month of baseball and what is the best way to get him ready for the postseason.”

“Obviously, the swing is not who he is.”

Shohei Ohtani had a notable ‘wince’ during his final at-bat of the game, which has led to this headline.

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More on Shohei Ohtani’s Injury Concern

Here is some of what people were saying about Ohtani following last night’s loss to the Cardinals:

@DMAC_LA: “Shohei Ohtani does not look like himself at all right now. I’ve said this for months, pitching injured was going to lead to a decline in his bat. Shut him down from pitching. Focus on getting as healthy as possible for October. They need his offense.”

@PlayBracco: “Shohei Ohtani recorded 4 strikeouts in tonight’s game, marking his first time doing so this season. Ohtani across his last 7 contests: .143 BA 0 HR 0 RBI .452 OPS”

@ByJackHarris: “Dave Roberts thought Shohei Ohtani (who was 0-for-4 with 4 strikeouts) looked physically compromised at the plate tonight He said there’ll be a conversation with Ohtani and the training staff tomorrow, and made a day off sound likely — though did not think an IL stint is in play”

The Dodgers absolutely need to consider giving Shohei Ohtani some time off. While LA has lost six of its last eight games, they still have a fairly comfortable lead in the NL West with just a few weeks left to go in the season.