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Dodgers Manager Makes Honest Shohei Ohtani Statement Amid Injury Concern

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St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 2: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers returns to the dugout after striking out in the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium on September 2, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Something appears to be off with Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani, and manager Dave Roberts sees it too.

On Wednesday, the Dodgers endured another tough loss to the St. Louis Cardinals in extra innings, and Ohtani went 0-for-4 with a dreaded golden sombrero (four strikeouts). Many Dodgers analysts are calling for Ohtani to get a day off, which could be coming on Thursday.

Following the Cardinals game on Wednesday, Dodgers’ skipper Roberts made an honest Shohei Ohtani statement.

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Dave Roberts Comments on Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 30: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to playing the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 30, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Per multiple reports, Dave Roberts noted that he will talk to Shohei Ohtani about a potential IL stint, or even just a day off.

In Roberts’ eyes, Ohtani is pressing at the plate right now, and there is a larger trend of Ohtani struggling over the past week or so.

@DodgersNation wrote:

“Dave Roberts on Shohei Ohtani”: “How to balance it, is knowing that we still have a full month of baseball and what is the best way to get him ready for the postseason.”

“Obviously, the swing is not who he is.”

Shohei Ohtani had a notable ‘wince’ during his final at-bat of the game, which has led to this headline.

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More on Shohei Ohtani’s Injury Concern

Los Angeles Dodgers v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 29: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on from the dugout in the second inning while playing the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 29, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Here is some of what people were saying about Ohtani following last night’s loss to the Cardinals:

@DMAC_LA: “Shohei Ohtani does not look like himself at all right now. I’ve said this for months, pitching injured was going to lead to a decline in his bat. Shut him down from pitching. Focus on getting as healthy as possible for October. They need his offense.”
@PlayBracco: “Shohei Ohtani recorded 4 strikeouts in tonight’s game, marking his first time doing so this season. Ohtani across his last 7 contests: .143 BA 0 HR 0 RBI .452 OPS”
@ByJackHarris: “Dave Roberts thought Shohei Ohtani (who was 0-for-4 with 4 strikeouts) looked physically compromised at the plate tonight He said there’ll be a conversation with Ohtani and the training staff tomorrow, and made a day off sound likely — though did not think an IL stint is in play”
The Dodgers absolutely need to consider giving Shohei Ohtani some time off. While LA has lost six of its last eight games, they still have a fairly comfortable lead in the NL West with just a few weeks left to go in the season.
On top of that, following this series with the Cardinals, the Dodgers will play host to the Washington Nationals.

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Dodgers Manager Makes Honest Shohei Ohtani Statement Amid Injury Concern

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