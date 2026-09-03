Dodgers Announce Roster News on Former New York Yankees Pitcher

Los Angeles Dodgers fans, did you know that pitcher Jake Cousins was a part of the organization?

As the Dodgers take on the St. Louis Cardinals in a new series this week, Los Angeles has been extremely active with roster transactions within their organization.

That isn’t limited to just MLB either, as rosters have expanded across baseball, which has caused roster shuffling to occur in the minors as well.

Speaking to that, the Dodgers announced roster news on former New York Yankees pitcher Jake Cousins.

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Former Yankees Pitcher Jake Cousins Heads on Rehab Stint for Dodgers AAA Affiliate

According to his transactions tracker, pitcher Jake Cousins began a rehab assignment with AAA Oklahoma City on Wednesday, September 2:

“Los Angeles Dodgers sent RHP Jake Cousins on a rehab assignment to Oklahoma City Comets.”

Cousins, 32, had been placed on the 60-day IL back in April, and he signed with the Dodgers in March of this year.

In 2026, Jake Cousins has not pitched in the Majors or minors, but he does have 4-years of MLB experience, most recently with the New York Yankees (in 2024).

In November of 2025, while with the Yankees, Cousins decided to test free agency at the end of the year, and then landed with the Dodgers on a minor-league deal. It’s unclear if the Dodgers saw him as part of their pitching staff fold this season.

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Jake Cousins’ Tenure with the Yankees & Beyond

In 2024, while a member of the New York Yankees, Cousins posted an ERA of 2.37 over 38 IP and 53 strikeouts.

That was his best season in MLB, and Cousins was a featured member of the Yankees bullpen that led them to a World Series, which they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Across 90.2 total MLB innings, Cousins holds a career ERA of 2.78. He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 32-year-old right-hander has been quite effective while on the mound, but injuries have undoubtedly played a large role in his baseball story thus far.

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